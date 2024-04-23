Two Premier League players arrested on suspicion of rape

Two Premiere League players have been arrested, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Two Premier League players have been arrested on suspicion of rape, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two men, who remain unnamed, are both aged 19 and believed to be from the same club, according to The Sun.

Police spoke to one of the players on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape before he was formally arrested.

He was interviewed by detectives under caution after spending a night in a cell, it is understood.

The second player was arrested the following day and was later questioned by officers on suspicion of rape.

Read more: Hatton Garden heist ringleader Brian 'The Guvnor' Reader dies aged 84 after earning more than £200m from criminal raids

Read more: Time to pay the bill: Two arrests in hunt for prolific 'dine-and-dash couple' after £329 bill left unpaid at restaurant

A police spokesperson said: "Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape.

"A 19 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

"Both men have since been released on police bail."

A source told The Sun: “One of the players was at the club’s stadium.

“The police arrived wanting to speak to him.

“He was taken to a private room within the ground and was spoken to by police.

“The player left the club with another individual and was formally arrested by police later that night.”

A club spokesman told the paper: “As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the Football Club will not be making further comment at this stage.”