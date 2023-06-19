Premier League star arrested in France 'after making repeated death threats to ex-partner over divorce payments'

Issa Diop was arrested Pullman Hotel in the city of Toulouse. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Fulham defender Issa Diop has been arrested in France after allegedly sending "repeated death threats" to his ex-partner.

The centre-back, 26, was arrested in his home city, Toulouse, on Sunday.

The former West Ham defender was detained over the alleged death threats, relating to his former partner, 29, over "divorce payments".

An official source told La Depeche newspaper: "He is suspected of having repeatedly threatened his partner, aged 29, whom he is separating from.

"Their divorce, which began months ago, is taking place in a climate of conflict."

Fulham defender Issa Diop. Picture: Getty

The situation was described as "so tense" by the local publication.

Diop has reportedly stated that the threats "were not serious", they added.

A complaint about Diop's behaviour was filed last week, though investigations had to wait until the week once he arrived in France from the UK at the weekend.

It comes off the back of a positive campaign for Fulham, with Diop making 25 appearances and scoring one goal as Fulham finished 10th.

Before his move to Fulham, Diop played for West Ham United, where he made 96 appearances in defence, scoring six goals.

He came through the academy at his boyhood club Toulouse in 2014.