Premier League stars face 10 minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' as soon as next season

28 November 2023, 15:43

Ten minutes in the sin-bin has been dubbed an 'orange card'
Ten minutes in the sin-bin has been dubbed an 'orange card'. Picture: Getty/Sky Sports
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Premier League stars face spending ten minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' under new rules that could be introduced from as early as next season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) has reached a preliminary agreement to test out the punishment in competitions across the world, including the Premier League.

The measure, which is used in other sports such as rugby and hockey, could be introduced by the start of the 2023/24 season, The Telegraph reports.

Chiellini fouls Saka in the Euros final in 2021
Chiellini fouls Saka in the Euros final in 2021. Picture: Getty

Sin-bins have also been used at grassroots level for several years, particularly in order to tackle 'cynical fouls'.

This includes tackles that wipe out a player with no apparent attempt to make a play for the ball.

Read More: Maddy Cusack’s mother says football ‘broke daughter's spirit’ as Sheffield United to launch probe into her death aged 27

Read More: 'True football icon': Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne lead tributes to Terry Venables after football legend dies

For example, pulling a player's shirt until they can no longer run as they are about to launch an attack.

Such a move would typically result in a yellow card, as was the case when Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini pulled back England's Bukayo Saka during the European Championship final in 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted inspection

Headteacher who took own life after critical Ofsted report 'was tearful and could not speak' during inspection

Theater-Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard to play every part in Hamlet on return to New York stage

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'

Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'

Warwick's students' union in the eighth in the UK to vote to ban meat and dairy as part of an ongoing campaign for more sustainable catering in higher education.

Where's the beef?: Vegan diet to be 'imposed' on Warwick University students after vote banning meat and dairy products

Pushkar Singh Dhami, right, chief minister of the state of Uttarakhand, greeting a worker rescued from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian s

Indian rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in tunnel for 17 days

Russia North Macedonia OSCE

Top diplomats of Baltics and Ukraine to boycott meeting over Lavrov invitation

Kfir Bibas' family worry he is being used as a trophy

Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief

Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected poisoning with heavy metals

Lisa Wilkinson denied that greed was a factor in the company's demise

Wilko former boss denies greed was part of retail chain's collapse, after family pockets £9 million dividend

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin helping 41 workers out of collapsed road tunnel

If he is released, Venables will still be protected by a life-long anonymity order and will live under a new identity.

James Bulger's family 'terrified' as toddler killer Jon Venables could be released before Christmas due to parole delay

Brianna Ghey was killed in February. Her family were seen arriving in court for the murder trial

'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Teen's chilling 'plan to kill' trans girl Brianna Ghey

The Uttarakhand Government has released a photo of the first miner

All workers emerge from tunnel in India two weeks after it collapsed

Finland Russia Migration

Finland to close entire border with Russia due to migration concerns

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller allowed to abuse bodies for 15 years amid 'persistent failures' by NHS hospital bosses

Marianna Budanova is feeling better after a first round of treatment, local sources report.

Wife of Ukraine’s military spy chief hospitalised after being poisoned with ‘heavy metals’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The unfortunate cruise passenger was bitten by a Peruvian wolf spider

Peruvian wolf spider lays eggs inside cruise passenger’s toe

Germany Jewish Singer Confession

German-Israeli singer fined after admitting making up antisemitism claim

Britney Spears appears to have taken a swipe at her sister, Jamie, who is in I'm A Celeb at the moment

'Ladies do not start fights': Britney Spears breaks silence with brutal swipe at sister Jamie's I'm A Celeb appearance
London faces the threat of Tube strikes in the new year.

Londoners face Tube strike threat in new year after unions reject 5% pay rise offer

Downing Street said Greece was reviving ancient grievances over the Elgin Marbles

Downing Street accuses Greece of focusing on 'ancient grievances' in row over Elgin Marbles
India Tunnel Collapse

Indian workers trapped in tunnel for two weeks ‘close to being rescued’

Liz Truss's mini budget contributed to the collapse of high street chain Wilko, the high street chain's former boss has claimed

Liz Truss's mini-budget contributed to the collapse of Wilko, high street chain's former boss tells MPs
France Smoking

France to widen smoking ban to beaches, parks and forests

The new book has claimed that Kate was 'cold' towards Meghan during her 'cries for help'.

Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims
Valdo Calocane (L) admitted killing Ian Coats (C), Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar

Man pleads guilty to killing two university students and school caretaker in Nottingham

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date
Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit