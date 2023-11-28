Premier League stars face 10 minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' as soon as next season

Ten minutes in the sin-bin has been dubbed an 'orange card'. Picture: Getty/Sky Sports

By Kieran Kelly

Premier League stars face spending ten minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' under new rules that could be introduced from as early as next season.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) has reached a preliminary agreement to test out the punishment in competitions across the world, including the Premier League.

The measure, which is used in other sports such as rugby and hockey, could be introduced by the start of the 2023/24 season, The Telegraph reports.

Chiellini fouls Saka in the Euros final in 2021. Picture: Getty

Sin-bins have also been used at grassroots level for several years, particularly in order to tackle 'cynical fouls'.

This includes tackles that wipe out a player with no apparent attempt to make a play for the ball.

For example, pulling a player's shirt until they can no longer run as they are about to launch an attack.

Such a move would typically result in a yellow card, as was the case when Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini pulled back England's Bukayo Saka during the European Championship final in 2021.