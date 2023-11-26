'True football icon': Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne lead tributes to Terry Venables after football legend dies

26 November 2023, 16:07 | Updated: 26 November 2023, 16:18

Terry Venables has died aged 80
Terry Venables has died aged 80. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for "a true football icon", Terry Venables, who has died aged 80 after a "long illness".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A family statement said: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," said a family statement.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

As a player, Venables made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace.

He made his real mark as a coach, also managing Crystal Palace and QPR.

Read more: Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80 after 'long illness'

England said in a statement: "Having won two senior caps as a player, Terry went onto manage the #ThreeLions between 1994 and 1996 - proudly leading us to the semi-finals of Euro 96.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Terry’s family, friends and former clubs."

Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker with Terry Venables
Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker with Terry Venables. Picture: Getty

Gary Lineker, who Venables signed for Barcelona from Everton in 1986 and then brought to Tottenham in 1989 after he took the job at White Hart Lane, paid tribute to the legend, saying: "Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.

"He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend.

"He'll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who was the spearhead of Venables' Euro 96 side, posted on X: "Extremely sad news the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing."

Meanwhile, Paul Gascoigne added: "Such a sad day, cheers boss xxxx".

Gary Neville, who was given his international debut by Venables, paid tribute to his character and approach to management - particularly in relation to the infamous dentist's chair incident in the build-up to Euro 96.

"He was an unbelievable personality and character, larger than life," Neville wrote.

"He was someone who was a players' man, looked after his players, stood up for his players in big situations like the pre-96 trip to Hong Kong and the dentist chair incident.

"He was someone who the players trusted and had great faith in and he always spoke openly and he was a personality that was far too big for the then rigid and stiff FA and that's why they got rid of him after Euro 96 and why the relationship ended.

"I sit here today thinking back to my special times with Terry and can say he is without doubt the most technically gifted British coach we've ever produced."

Current England boss Gareth Southgate, who famously missed the crucial penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against Germany, said in a statement: "Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager.

"Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

"He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history.

"A brilliant man, who made people feel special, I'm very sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and all of his family."

Chris Kamara said: "Gutted to hear Terry Venables has passed away. Top player & a fantastic manager. I got to know the person & he was a great bloke.

"Great memories of being with him in his club Scribes in Kensington back in the late 90s. RIP Terry."

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou highlighted the impact Venables made in Australia during his time in charge of the Socceroos between 1996 and 1998.

"If you are asking about a person who embodies everything this football club has always wanted to be, it is Terry," Postecoglou said.

"It wasn't just about the way he managed or coached, it was the person he was.

"He influenced Australia as well. He was the manager for the national team and almost got us to the World Cup, but the biggest testament is that anyone who I have ever come across that has worked with him will say he is by far the best coach, manager and tactician they have come across."

In a statement the Football Association said Venables was "a true football icon".

"As one of the sport's most charismatic figures, he leaves behind a legacy that captured the imagination of many and enhanced the global reputation of the English game," it said.

"Today our modern game mourns the loss of not only a great character but an innovative, forward-thinking manager who was an inspiration to a generation of English players and coaches."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees 17 more hostages under ceasefire deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar under fire for comments on release of Irish-Israeli girl held captive by Hamas

Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone’s president imposes curfew after rebels attack army barracks

The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross

Israel confirms 14 more Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals have been released by Hamas

Tommy Robinson has been arrested as thousands gather in London for a march against anti-Semitism

Tommy Robinson arrested as thousands gather in London for march against anti-Semitism

Girl reunited with uncle

Israel-Hamas ceasefire resumes after second release of prisoners and hostages

Central Park tanker

Suspected piracy as ‘unknown force’ seizes Israeli-linked tanker in Gulf of Aden

Leanne Flynn suffered serious neck injuries after rushing to protect the group.

Care worker who 'stepped in front of a knife' for children in Dublin attack named as family praise 'hero'

Shipwreck survivor on ambulance

Search for missing crewmen after cargo ship sinks in heavy seas off Lesbos

South Korea, Japan China foreign ministers

South Korea, Japan and China agree to resume co-operation after four years

Tributes have poured in for Venables

'RIP Boss': Alan Shearer, Gary Neville and Gary Lineker lead tributes to 'charming' football legend Terry Venables

Pope Francis gives blessing via TV

Pope Francis to attend Cop28 in Dubai despite lung inflammation

Former England manager Terry Venables has died

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80 after 'long illness'

Exclusive
Binyomin Gilbert, Engagement Manager at Campaign Against Antisemitism, talks to LBC News.

Half of British Jews 'considering leaving the UK' amid 'staggering' rise in anti-Semitism

Damaged building in Jenin

Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians as violence surges in West Bank

The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Derek Chauvin

Family kept in dark over stabbing of George Floyd’s killer, lawyer says

South Korea Japan China

Japanese and Chinese ministers meet in bid to resolve seafood dispute

Emily Hand was reunited with her father

'Emily has come back to us': Heart-warming moment Irish-Israeli girl, 9, reunites with father after Hamas release
Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas complete second day of swaps as Gaza ceasefire holds

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals released in Gaza

Timothée Chalamet

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman says 'gentle masculinity' is 'much cooler and hotter than Andrew Tate'
Emily Hand has been released

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, 9, whose father feared her dead, among hostages released from Hamas captivity
Congo Presidential Election

Congolese Nobel laureate kicks off presidential campaign

Rishi Sunak

More tax cuts to come? Sunak hints National Insurance cut was just the 'start of a journey'
Israel Palestinians

Hamas says it has handed 20 people to Red Cross after hostage release hold-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals
Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', bombshell book reveals
Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit