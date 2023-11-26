Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80 after 'long illness'

26 November 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 26 November 2023, 14:05

Former England manager Terry Venables has died
Former England manager Terry Venables has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former England manager Terry Venables has died aged 80 after a "long illness".

Venables played for Chelsea, Spurs and QPR in the 1960s and 70s and won two Three Lions caps at international level.

But he made his real mark as a coach, also managing Crystal Palace and QPR.

Later in his career, he led England to the 1996 European Championships semi-final.

'El Tel', as he became known during his time in charge of Barcelona, also co-owned and managed Tottenham.

His family said: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Terry Venables on the pitch at Wembley Stadium after it was announced that he was appointed the new England Coach
Terry Venables on the pitch at Wembley Stadium after it was announced that he was appointed the new England Coach. Picture: Alamy

Richard Bevan, League Managers' Association (LMA) chief executive said: "The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables.

"Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry's family at this time."

Tributes have since poured in for the football legend, with the official Tottenham Hotspur account saying: "The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

"In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa.

"Rest in peace, Terry."

An England statement on X said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables at the age of 80.

"Having won two senior caps as a player, Terry went onto manage the #ThreeLions between 1994 and 1996 - proudly leading us to the semi-finals of Euro 96.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Terry's family, friends and former clubs."

1996 European Championships, Semi-Final - Germany v England - England manager Terry Venables leaves the field with Bryan Robson
1996 European Championships, Semi-Final - Germany v England - England manager Terry Venables leaves the field with Bryan Robson. Picture: Getty

Chris Kamara said: "Gutted to hear Terry Venables has passed away. Top player & a fantastic manager. I got to know the person & he was a great bloke.

"Great memories of being with him in his club Scribes in Kensington back in the late 90s. RIP Terry."

Gary Lineker, who Venables signed for Barcelona from Everton in 1986 and then brought to Tottenham in 1989, said: "Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died.

"The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed.

"Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

Former England striker Alan Shearer said: "Extremely sad news the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing."

