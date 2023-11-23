Grieving Sir Alex Ferguson puts £3.5million five-bed home up for sale after beloved wife's death

Sir Alex Ferguson's home that the Manchester United has put up for sale. Picture: rightmove

By StephenRigley

Sir Alex Ferguson has put his five-bedroom Cheshire mansion on the market for £3.5million weeks after the death of his beloved wife Cathy - with whom he shared it for 25 years.

The football legend, whose wife of 60 years died last month aged 84, is looking to move out of the 7,000sf Cheshire property, which features a games room and a tartan carpet in the colours of the 'Ferguson clan'.

Sir Alex has described Lady Cathy, who he met in 1964, as a 'bedrock' in his life. Last week, the former Manchester United manager joked she "would've gone mad" after he spent £650,000 on two horses before winning the Bahrain International Trophy.

Sir Alex Ferguson and his wife Cathy in the Manchester United directors box. Picture: Alamy

His detached home is situated on what estate agents are describing as "one of Cheshire's most desirable roads" and is positioned within a "very private, gated and secure" plot.

The home is "deceptively spacious," according to the property listing, and has a stunning reception area that is outfitted with a wrap-around staircase and grand chandelier. It is being offered without a chain.

The kitchen offers a stunning granite work surface, a walk in pantry and cupboard, breakfast bar-style seating and double glazed patio doors leading out to the garden, according to the listing.

The property's living room is fitted with a 'flame coal effect gas fire', double glazed patio doors and a large speaker system.

The garden is impressively well kept and boasts a stunning stone flagged patio.

According to the listing, the flower beds are 'well stocked with a variety of trees, plants and hedgerows to provide a protective privacy screen'.

The home's interior is immaculate, infused with character, modern fittings, soft lighting and large windows. Photos of the mansion give an insight into the couple's life, with photos and mementoes of the football great's experiences visible around the home.

Sir Alex, 81, and Lady Cathy were married for 57 years and had three sons. The couple, who have 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild, were living in the property together at the time of her death.