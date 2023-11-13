Football icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate join Prince William in paying tribute at Bobby Charlton's funeral

Mourners gather for Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral

By Will Taylor

Football giants including Sir Alex Ferguson joined Prince William in saying goodbye to Sir Bobby Charlton as the Manchester United legend is laid to rest.

Up to 1,000 mourners arrived to pay their respects at Manchester Cathedral as Old Trafford was draped with tributes to the World Cup-winning ex-England star.

Gareth Southgate, the national team boss, and a host of Man Utd icons including Roy Keane and Steve Bruce arrived alongside current players like Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

William, who is also president of the Football Association, joined them.

Thousands lined the streets of the city to honour one of England's greatest ever players.

Charlton, who died last month, won 106 caps for his country and scored 49 goals.

His crowning achievement was the 1966 World Cup, when he won England's first and only title at Wembley alongside other greats like Bobby Moore.

He made more than 600 appearances for Man Utd, in which he won the league, the European Cup and the FA Cup.

Charlton's funeral cortege passed Old Trafford en route to the cathedral, where his relatives and Man Utd representatives were due to give eulogies.

In a statement, his club said he was "one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced".

He died on October 21 after an accidental fall at his Knutsford care home just 10 days after his 86th birthday.

Relatives asked for donations to Children's Adventure Farm Trust, Alzheimer's Society, Alzheimer's UK or the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation instead of flowers.