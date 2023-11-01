Sir Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall at care home where he was battling dementia, inquest hears

1 November 2023, 12:20 | Updated: 1 November 2023, 12:33

Sir Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home where he was living with dementia
Sir Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home where he was living with dementia. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Bobby Charlton tragically died after an accidental fall at a care home, an inquest has heard.

Sir Bobby was declared dead at Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21. He had been battling dementia and was living at The Willows care home in Knutsford.

The World Cup hero lost his balance as he stood up from a chair, hitting a windowsill as he fell, the inquest at Cheshire Coroner's Court heard.

He may have also ‘possibly’ struck a radiator during the accidental fall, the inquest heard.

After the fall he was transferred to a local hospital before being moved to Macclesfield General Hospital.

It emerged he had fractured his ribs and was likely to develop pneumonia and doctors agreed Sir Bobby should be put on end-of-life care.

He died five days later.

Sir Bobby died aged 86 on October 21
Sir Bobby died aged 86 on October 21. Picture: Alamy

Senior coroner for Cheshire Jacqueline Devonish concluded his death was accidental.

A memorial service for the England World Cup winner will be held at Manchester Cathedral on the 13th of November.

Heartfelt tributes have continued to be paid since the 1966 World Cup winner died at the age of 86 on October 21.

United have confirmed that a memorial service celebrating his life will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 2pm on Monday 13 November.

The procession to the service will pass by Old Trafford, where he is immortalised alongside Denis Law and George Best in the 'United Trinity' statue.

Tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford
Tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford. Picture: Alamy

United said in a statement: "The service will pay tribute to Sir Bobby's incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced.

"The procession to the cathedral will pass by Old Trafford for a moment of reflection and provide an opportunity for fans to say a final farewell to a true Manchester United legend.

"Further details on the memorial service and the procession will be communicated in due course.

"The family will then hold a private funeral ceremony for Sir Bobby and have requested privacy around the arrangements for this."

Bundles of flowers, scarves, shirts and messages have been left at the 'United Trinity' statue since Charlton's death.

The club say memorabilia has "been carefully relocated to the Old Trafford museum and will join the tributes left by fans following the passing of Sir Matt Busby in 1994".

The flowers will be composted and used in the gardens at United's Carrington training ground, with the plastic from the tributes removed and recycled.

Sir Bobby has been hailed as one of England's greatest ever players and was a key figure in the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup victory.

