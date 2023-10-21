Breaking News

‘One of the true greats’: Tributes pour in as Sir Bobby Charlton, England World Cup hero, dies aged 86

The footballing legend has died aged 86. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Sir Bobby Charlton, England 1966 World Cup winner and Manchester United legend, has died aged 86.

His family announced the footballing legend died on Saturday morning, as they said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him."We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

The Manchester United legend won the 1968 European Cup and also lifted three first division titles with the club.

Charlton was a key member of England's winning 1966 World Cup team and also played for Manchester United for 17 years, which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

Sir Geoff Hurst, one of Charlton's fellow world cup winners, paid tribute as he said Charlton was "one of the true greats".

He said: "Very sad news today one of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away.

"We will never forget him & nor will all of football.

"A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone.

"Condolences to his family & friends from Geoff and Judith."

England also paid tribute to the Manchester United legend and 1966 World Cup hero: "It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton.

"An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions.

"A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby."

Sir Bobby was a member of England's 1966 World Cup winning side. Picture: Alamy

Former England striker Gary Lineker described Sir Bobby Charlton as "England's greatest ever player" as he paid tribute to him online.

He wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died.

"A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, Manchester United great and, for me, England's greatest ever player.

"He may no longer be with us but he'll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby."

Charlton played 758 games and scored 249 goals during his time at United. He also won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

The Premier League wrote learning of the news: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United."

Tributes have poured in for Sir Bobby. Picture: Alamy

Manchester United paid tribute to Sir Bobby in a statement on Saturday, it read: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Manchester United 1968 European Cup Winners. Picture: Getty

He made his debut for United in 1956 and went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

Charlton won three league three titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and, after leaving United in 1973 and becoming Preston manager, he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as a club director. He was knighted for services to football in 1994.

In November 2020 it was announced Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby survived the 1958 Munich air crash and went on to win three English league titles and one European Cup with United.

