Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman says 'gentle masculinity' is 'much cooler and hotter than Andrew Tate'

26 November 2023, 00:01

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet. Picture: Global/Alamy
Olivia Colman has told The News Agents that a "masculine role model of gentleness" is "much cooler and hotter" than Andrew Tate's idea of masculinity.

Speaking on Global's The News Agents podcast, the Oscar-winning actress said: "I don't want to get gloomy about the fact that we have the Andrew Tates of the world…a masculine role model of gentleness is so much cooler, so much hotter - those people do exist.

"Harry Styles, he's a very attractive man, to the women who fancy him, and he is not remotely an aggressive man."

Colman also praised her Wonka co-star, Timothée Chalamet, who she describes as playing "gentle young man" in their new film, Wonka.

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman. Picture: Getty

Sharing how it is harder to get the domestic violence awareness classes in private schools, Olivia said: "I still find it fascinating that it's harder to get these [Tender classes] into private schools.

"I think private schools think we don't we don't have issues like that and statistically, they do. Alcoholism, if it is from a posh wine bottle, is still alcoholism.

"And just because the front door is nice, there can still be coercive, controlling, unpleasant behaviour behind that posh front door."

"Statistically that you are not avoiding it by being of a higher socio-economic background. And I would love all schools, to want their children to have happy lives. I don't understand why there's a discussion about it," she added.

Colman, who played the Queen in seasons three and four of the beloved Netflix show The Crown, also said she understands who the new season entering the 2000s can make it feel "too close to home".

"I feel uncomfortable answering questions about whether or not The Crown should have stopped before now because I loved the job," she told The News Agents.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. Picture: Alamy

"It was a great job. I'm not a spokesperson for the Royal Family, don't know them. I can understand, I can feel that maybe it's too close to home now.’

She added: "I haven't watched the new ones yet… The first two with Claire [Foy], I particularly loved because they were historical stuff. I'd say, 'I didn't know that.' 

"I loved that. And it has become more uncomfortable, but Peter Morgan writes beautifully, and I had a lovely time doing the job."

