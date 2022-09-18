President of Armenia sparks anger as aide snaps photo of him watching Queen’s lying in state

The Armenian leader sparked anger after having his photo taken. Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

The President of Armenia has sparked anger after ordering an aide to take his picture inside the Queen’s lying-in-state, despite a strict no photography policy being in place.

Vahagn Khachaturyan, had his picture taken and spoke to aides inside Westminster Hall during his visit, according to witnesses.

The rules in place strictly forbid the taking of photographs and urge quiet, respectful behaviour.

An attendee told the Sun: “There were hundreds of people in the hall - no-one was speaking. Only him. Yap, yap, yap, yap. He clearly planned to have his photo taken.”

Footage shows the president of Armenia being led into the hall with his entourage shortly before 8am before being taken to the VIP walkway overlooking the coffin.

He is led down into the queue and bows while his assistant takes out his phone and takes a snap.

It is unclear if Mr Khachaturyan will attend the funeral tomorrow alongside other heads of state.