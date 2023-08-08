Devastated mum pays tribute to 'most energetic, happiest' son after eight-year-old hit and killed by van in Preston

Layton was killed after being struck by a van in Preston. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Will Taylor

The devastated family of an eight-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a van has described him as "the most energetic, happiest boy".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Layton Harrison died in hospital after he was hit by a black Ford Transit van in the Penwortham area of Preston.

Police were called to the scene at about 4.20pm on August 1.

Harrison died a short time after he was taken to hospital.

His heartbroken mother Stacey Bailey said: "Layton was a much loved little boy by all who knew him. He was my world and my best friend.

"A part of me went with Layton the day he died. He lit up every room he walked into. He was the most energetic, happiest boy you would ever meet.

Read more: Heartbroken family posts photo of smiling boy, 7, who leapt into toxic powder unaware it was deadly and died minutes after

"His carers are the most selfless carers I've ever known; they adored Layton and loved him like their own.

"I can't thank them both enough for the love and care they gave my son during the past two years.

"I would like to say a big thanks to the police and the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital for their work they have done and the support shown to myself and carers during this difficult time.

"Myself and his carers would like to grieve in peace now as we try to come to terms with what has happened.

"RIP my beautiful baby boy, you will never be forgotten."

Lancashire Police asked for anyone with information to come forward if they are yet to speak to officers.

The force said witnesses of the crash or the moments prior can call 101 quoting log 0971 of August 1 2023.

Read more: Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker

Superintendent Gary Crowe said previously: "We are now determined to get answers about what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

"If you saw the collision, or saw either the boy or the van in the moments before it happened, please get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or CCTV and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us."