Britain's most over-priced sandwich? Pret slammed for cheese baguette with 'rip-off' price tag

Pret A Manger was slammed for the price tag on its baguette. Picture: Alamy/Pret A Manger

By Kit Heren

Outraged customers have hit out at Pret A Manger for a "rip-off" baguette that stretched credulity even in a time of high inflation.

The "posh cheddar and pickle" baguette was on sale at the High Street Kensington branch of the sandwich chain giant, in west London - for a whopping £7.15.

Pret said that prices in stations were generally higher, the price tag was for eating in-store, which is more expensive than takeaway, and that the company is facing high costs.

The woman who originally drew attention to the price said: "I am not in an airport or major travel hub. This has fully tipped me over the edge this afternoon".

One person joked in reply: "Well, it is posh", to which the original commenter said: "I want it to own a country estate for that money".

Pret A Manger. Picture: Alamy

Another person added: "They’re taking the p***. . . . that’s what’s happening."

A third said that they would "refuse to pay" that kind of price. "I never have, never will. Everything’s a rip-off in this country."

Another person joked: "That must be Britain’s worst-value baguette. For that price you could buy enough to make ten of them."

A spokesperson for Pret said: "Prices of our products are typically higher at train stations or transport hubs, due to higher operational costs, and like all food-to-go retailers, dine in prices are subject to 20 per cent VAT, as is the case with the price quoted here for our Posh Cheddar Baguette.

"The vast majority (87 per cent) of our sales in the UK are for takeaway, so most customers are not subject to the additional 20 per cent VAT.

"Like all businesses, we are facing intense cost pressures, which we are trying to absorb as much as possible.

"We continue to offer great value for high-quality, freshly made food and organic coffees, alongside a dedicated value range of sandwiches, Made Simple."

It comes after Pret increased the cost of its coffee subscription by £5 to £30 per month.