Supermarket own-label prices double in a year as Bank of England warns against 'greedflation'

Aldi and Lidl saw some of the biggest price increases over the last year. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of own label products at supermarkets across the UK have seen sharp price rises, with some doubling in a year, research suggests.

An analysis of more than 25,000 products by consumer magazine Which? reveals the annual inflation rate for food and drink items in February was 16.5 per cent.

Covering eight big supermarkets, the prices of budget range items rose by nearly 23 per cent on average, while own-brand items have increased by 19.7 per cent.

In contrast, premium supermarket labels have seen an increase of 13.8 per cent on average, while more established brands saw an increase of 13.3 per cent.

Research also shows that budget stores Lidl and Aldi remain the cheapest places to shop in the UK, but that has not exempted them from seeing the largest average annual price hikes.

Aldi remains one of the cheapest supermarkets in the UK. Picture: Getty

Prices were up 24.4 per cent at Lidl over the last year, while Aldi products saw an increase of 22.7 per cent.

Asda came in third with prices rising by 17 per cent, while it was 16.7 at Morrisons, 14.2 at Waitrose, 14.1 per cent at Sainsbury’s, 14 per cent at Tesco and 10.3 per cent at Ocado.

Some products have doubled in price, including Morrison’s Free From Corn Flakes, Lidl’s Chene D’argent Camembert, Tesco Creamfields French Brie, Asda’s Free From Special Flakes and Waitrose’s Essential Italian Mozzarella.

Read More: Just Eat to axe 1,700 drivers as it bids to tackle downturn in orders resulting from cost-of-living crisis

Read More: 'An insult to customers': Tesco slashes Clubcard reward vouchers again amid cost of living crisis

Head of Food Policy at Which?, Sue Davies, said: "Worryingly our tracker shows that some everyday essentials have more than doubled in price over the last year - with cheaper own-brand items particularly hard hit.

"Supermarkets need to step up and ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need.‘Retailers must also provide transparent pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value."

The Bank of England has warned companies not to rise prices simply due to the cost of living crisis. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Bank of England warned against 'greedflation', which is when companies take advantage of the cost of living crisis by unduly increasing product prices.

But Lidl rejected Which?'s findings. A spokesperson said: "We are extremely concerned that since the launch of this ‘tracker’, Which? has consistently chosen to publish information that we, and other retailers, have confirmed to be incorrect."

Meanwhile, Aldi said it would always provide customers with the lowest prices, while Asda, Morrison’s, Waitrose, Ocado and Sainsbury’s cited the pressures of inflation, but said they were working to keep prices down for customers.

Morrisons pointed to the fact that it had recently reduced the price of 1,000 popular products, while Ocado said it was investing in price across branded and own-brand products, as reported in The Times.

Tesco did not respond.