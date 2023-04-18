Prices of British food staples soar by up to 80 per cent including cheese, porridge and white bread - see full list

18 April 2023, 08:11

Cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats have all seen big price hikes
Cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats have all seen big price hikes. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The price of British food staples, including cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats, have soared compared with one year ago, new research shows.

The price of cheddar cheese has seen the largest increase, rising by an average of 28.3 per cent across Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose.

In one case, Dragon Welsh Mature Cheddar (180g) at Asda increased by 80 per cent in the three months to the end of March last year (£1 to £1.80).

Overall, food inflation has continued to increase, rising to 17.2 per cent in March - up from 16.5 per cent in February, according to Which?

Read More: Budweiser releases patriotic commercial following trans influencer backlash

The consumer group analysed inflation on more than 26,000 food and drink products at the eight supermarkets.

It also found that the cost of porridge oats increased by 35.5 per cent across all eight supermarkets.

Which items have increased the most?

The cost of British food staples have soared over the last 12 months
The cost of British food staples have soared over the last 12 months. Picture: Alamy

The worst single example of inflation on porridge oats was at Ocado where Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Porridge Pot Original 49g went from 94p to £1.56 - an increase of 65.5 per cent.

Large 800g loaves of sliced white bread saw an average increase of 22.8 per cent, but The Bakery at Asda Soft White Medium Sliced Bread 800g increased by 67 per cent from 56p to 94p.

Average inflation in white potatoes was around 14%, but a four pack of baking potatoes at Morrisons increased from 40p to 66p - a rise of 63.5 per cent.

Read More: Costa Coffee criticised for adding ‘hospital tax’ to drinks in NHS outlets

Pork sausages increased by an average of 26.8% across the supermarkets, but Asda's Just Essentials budget range of eight sausages increased by 73.5 per cent. Tesco's value Woodside Farms pack increased by 73.3 per cent.

Despite a big spike in a number of branded items, Which?'s research shows that the cheapest products remain the most-affected by inflation.

The figures show it continues to be the cheapest products which are being the hardest hit by inflation in percentage terms.

The price of porridge oats has soared
The price of porridge oats has soared. Picture: Alamy

"Our latest supermarket food and drink tracker paints a bleak picture for the millions of households already skipping meals of how inflation is impacting prices on supermarket shelves, with the poorest once again feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis," Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said.

"While the whole food chain affects prices, supermarkets have the power to do more to support people who are struggling, including ensuring everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need.

"Supermarkets must also provide transparent pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Exclusive
You can pay Edred Whittingham, who disrupted a World Championship snooker game, to carry out disruption

Revealed: Just Stop Oil activist, 25, who disrupted snooker with orange powder, sells protests online for as little as £5
Breaking
“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further,” a spokesperson said following Beattie's arrest.

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police investigating party's finances

'Cultural vandalism': Two Tory MPs fighting to block Sadiq Khan's cuts to parts number 11 bus route

'Cultural vandalism': Two Tory MPs fighting to block Sadiq Khan's cuts to parts of number 11 bus route

Sudan

US embassy convoy comes under fire in Sudan as Blinken calls for ceasefire

Jesy Nelson reveals she has not spoken to any of her former bandmates for two years

Jesy Nelson opens up about 'body issues' and admits she hasn't spoken to Little Mix bandmates for two years

Striking film and television writers picket outside Paramount Studios on Jan. 23, 2008, in Los Angeles

US film and TV writers authorise strike over pay and other issues

Musk Tucker Carlson

Musk plans AI creation to counter ‘politically correct’ ChatGPT

Pakistan Landslide

Deadly landslide buries trucks in Pakistan

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City

Man charged in front-door shooting of black teenager Ralph Yarl

Budweiser releases patriotic commercial following trans influencer backlash

Budweiser releases patriotic commercial following trans influencer backlash

King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme

King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of a G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan

G7 vows to intensify sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine

The newly drafted document also targets children who change their gender identity, ensuring they cannot share changing or shower facilities at school with the opposite sex.

Single-sex schools to reject transgender pupils and ignore preferred pronouns under new Government guidelines

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.

Prince Harry set for 'quick trip' for King Charles's coronation ahead of "awkward" reunion with family foes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Controversial pre-payment meters will now be banned for those over-85 and considered a 'last resort' for all other customers

Ofgem bans forced installation of pre-pay meters for over-85s - with installation of devices a 'last resort'
Tiffany Smith, the mother of YouTube star Piper Rockelle, is being sued by members of her daughter's "squad" for emotional and physical abuse

YouTube star's mother sued for $22m by 11 minors who say she bragged about making 'kiddie porn'
Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby wrote 'I killed them' in notes at home, baby murder trial jury hears

Smoke is seen rising from Khartoum’s skyline in Sudan

Death toll soars past 180 as generals battle across Sudan

Chris Cornell

Soundgarden and Chris Cornell’s widow settle recordings lawsuit

Rishi Sunak has refused to budge on nurses' pay after the Royal College of Nursing rejected the Government's last offer to end industrial action

Rishi Sunak refuses to offer NHS workers new pay deal after nurses' union rejects 'last offer'
Jeremy Corbyn hit back at Sir Keir Starmer over his "friendship" comments

Jeremy Corbyn accuses Keir Starmer of 'primary school stuff' after Labour leader says he's 'not my friend'
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, presents the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in a special design to former chancellor Angela Merkel during a recept

Ex-leader Angela Merkel decorated with highest German honour

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron addresses France amid anger over pension reform

Asian hornets kill honey bees

'Be vigilant of bee killing Asian hornets' Brits told as venomous insect spotted in Kent

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit