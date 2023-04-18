Prices of British food staples soar by up to 80 per cent including cheese, porridge and white bread - see full list

Cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats have all seen big price hikes. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The price of British food staples, including cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats, have soared compared with one year ago, new research shows.

The price of cheddar cheese has seen the largest increase, rising by an average of 28.3 per cent across Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose.

In one case, Dragon Welsh Mature Cheddar (180g) at Asda increased by 80 per cent in the three months to the end of March last year (£1 to £1.80).

Overall, food inflation has continued to increase, rising to 17.2 per cent in March - up from 16.5 per cent in February, according to Which?

The consumer group analysed inflation on more than 26,000 food and drink products at the eight supermarkets.

It also found that the cost of porridge oats increased by 35.5 per cent across all eight supermarkets.

Which items have increased the most?

The cost of British food staples have soared over the last 12 months. Picture: Alamy

The worst single example of inflation on porridge oats was at Ocado where Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Porridge Pot Original 49g went from 94p to £1.56 - an increase of 65.5 per cent.

Large 800g loaves of sliced white bread saw an average increase of 22.8 per cent, but The Bakery at Asda Soft White Medium Sliced Bread 800g increased by 67 per cent from 56p to 94p.

Average inflation in white potatoes was around 14%, but a four pack of baking potatoes at Morrisons increased from 40p to 66p - a rise of 63.5 per cent.

Pork sausages increased by an average of 26.8% across the supermarkets, but Asda's Just Essentials budget range of eight sausages increased by 73.5 per cent. Tesco's value Woodside Farms pack increased by 73.3 per cent.

Despite a big spike in a number of branded items, Which?'s research shows that the cheapest products remain the most-affected by inflation.

The figures show it continues to be the cheapest products which are being the hardest hit by inflation in percentage terms.

The price of porridge oats has soared. Picture: Alamy

"Our latest supermarket food and drink tracker paints a bleak picture for the millions of households already skipping meals of how inflation is impacting prices on supermarket shelves, with the poorest once again feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis," Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said.

"While the whole food chain affects prices, supermarkets have the power to do more to support people who are struggling, including ensuring everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need.

"Supermarkets must also provide transparent pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value."