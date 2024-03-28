Primary school 'in full lockdown' as armed police descend on estate in Teesside

Tilery Primary School was locked down. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A primary school has been fully locked down as armed police descended on a nearby estate in Teesside.

Several armed officers swarmed the Portrack estate in Stockton-on-Tees on Thursday morning, with raid vans also at the scene.

Parents at the nearby Tilery Primary School were told to take their children to the main hall amid the ongoing operation.

An alert read: "Due to an ongoing police incident on the Portrack estate, if your child is coming to school, can you please take them to the main hall."

Police said in a statement: "Police are currently carrying out a series of warrants in the Stockton area as part of an ongoing operation.

"Armed and unarmed officers from Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police are involved in the activity as well as specialist search officers and dog section.

"A cordon remains in place at these addresses."

The raids were believed to have been pre-planned and there was no immediate threat to the school, according to MailOnline.

One witness told Teesside Live: "Armed police everywhere St Anne’s Terrace. School on full lockdown taking all the kids to the main hall no parents allowed in to the school grounds."

In an update at around 11am, the school said: "THANK YOU to all parents, carers and families for your patience and understanding this morning.

"The safety of our children, staff and community is our highest priority and we followed our safeguarding procedures to ensure this.

"Children are now back in classes and we will keep you updated on the situation."