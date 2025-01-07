Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew has been reported to the police amid claims he used a fake name to register a company.

Graham Smith, who runs the anti-monarchy group Republic, said that he had raised the alarm after the Duke of York used the pseudonym 'Andrew Inverness' when he set up a company in 2002.

Police are said to be assessing the report to determine if any more action needs to be taken.

Mr Smith said that royals "must be held to the highest standards", adding that "the royals appear to believe they can act with impunity".

He added: "The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the UK faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way.

"While no such fraud is alleged here, surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards."

The Duke of York's alleged fake name is thought to be derived from one of his lesser titles, the Earl of Inverness.

Andrew has disappeared from public life since stepping down from official duties amid a row over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

But he is said to have missed the Royal Family’s Christmas do at Sandringham Estate, as he has once again found himself in hot water after being linked to an alleged Chinese spy.

The previous Christmas, Andrew walked from Sandringham to church with the other royals - symbolic of his gradual rehabilitation within the monarchy.

According to MailOnline, King Charles’ brother voluntarily decided not to attend the celebrations so as not to embarrass the King any further.

The alleged Chinese spy, who has identified himself today as Yang Tengbo, was banned from Britain by the Government on national security grounds, having visited Buckingham Palace twice during his stint in the UK.

In a statement following his request to lift the anonymity order, Mr Tengbo insisted he has done "nothing wrong or unlawful".

He added that the "widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue". Andrew has attempted to distance himself from Mr Tengbo after the ties emerged