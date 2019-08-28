Prince Andrew Should 'Come Clean' Urges Epstein Accuser

28 August 2019, 12:48

Virginia Giuffre says Prince Andrew "knows exactly what he&squot;s done".
Virginia Giuffre says Prince Andrew "knows exactly what he's done". Picture: PA

A woman who claimed that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17 has urged Prince Andrew to "come clean".

Virginia Giuffre was speaking to reporters outside the federal court in Manhattan after a hearing for alleged victims following Epstein's death.

The accuser, who previously alleged in a 2011 testimony that the prince "knows the truth" about Epstein's abuse of underage girls, said Prince Andrew "knows what he's done".

Prince Andrew strongly denies the claims
Prince Andrew strongly denies the claims. Picture: PA

The Duke of York has always denied any knowledge or involvement and said it was "a mistake and an error" to meet with Epstein following his release from prison.

In 2015 allegations about the prince were found to be "immaterial and impertinent" by a judge who ordered them to be struck from the court record during a claim against Epstein.

Ms Giuffre was one of nearly two dozen women who were given the chance to speak about the alleged sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein during a posthumous court hearing.

The judge gave accusers the chance to speak publicly following the billionaire's death in prison on 10 August, which was ruled a suicide.

Virginia Giuffre, 35, accused Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges before his death, of keeping her as a sex slave.

She said: "We need to get to the bottom of everybody that was involved."

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison on 10 August, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein died in prison on 10 August, 2019. Picture: PA

Another accuser, South-African born Sarah Ransome, echoed Ms Giuffre's claim that more people were involved in the late financier's lifestyle.

She said: "We all know that he did not act alone."

Epstein's long-standing companion Ghislaine Maxwell, a British heiress, was named by several accusers as party to Epstein's alleged crimes, accusations that she too has stringently denied.

Ms Giuffre claimed that she was recruited by Miss Maxwell, 57, to give massages to Epstein at the age of just 15 whilst working at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago golf resort in Florida.

Miss Maxwell has accused Ms Giuffre of lying and her whereabouts had remained unknown for the last few years, until The New York Post published a photo of the heiress at a Los Angeles burger bar.

