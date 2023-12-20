Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

20 December 2023, 06:16

Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein will again come under scrutiny as a judge ordered the release of evidence given by a woman who claims the duke touched her breast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 40 documents of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg, who claims Andrew touched her as they sat on a sofa at Epstein's New York apartment in 2001, will be made public.

US judge Loretta Preska ruled they should be released along with hundreds of other files relating to more than 170 people who were associates, friends or victims of the billionaire American paedophile.

Buckingham Palace has previously described the allegations against Andrew as "categorically untrue".

The documents are part of a defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who provided underage girls for Epstein.

She went on to settle her civil claim against Maxwell but journalists have argued the documents, which were sealed, should be made public.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'pulled out of I'm A Celeb talks at last minute after refusing to discuss Prince Andrew'

"Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!!" Ms Giuffre said on X.

"There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who's on the naughty list? This (would not) be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska."

The judge ruled some people could be named because they had given interviews to the media, like Ms Sjoberg.

Those named in the documents will get 14 days to appeal against their release, so they are set to come out in January.

Andrew's friendship with Epstein led to controversy that forced him to step back from being a working royal as he lost his HRH style and his honorary military roles.

He ended up having to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, who he claimed he never met and whose accusations he has vehemently denied.

Epstein, a financier, was ruled to have taken his own life after being found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars but is appealing her sentence. That hearing is due to go ahead in November 2024.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Boost for Brits' wallets as inflation falls dramatically to 3.9%

Matthew Perry was not made happy by his work on Friends, George Clooney has revealed

Matthew Perry 'did not get joy or happiness' from working on Friends, George Clooney reveals

Election 2024 Trump

Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state’s Supreme Court

Election 2024 Trump

Colorado Supreme Court bans Donald Trump from ballot under insurrection clause

Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump barred from running for president in Colorado over 'insurrection' as legal team vows to fight court ruling

Members of the BMA will walk out for three days from 7am on Wednesday

'Don't get ill at Christmas': Hospitals face struggle to keep patients safe over holidays due to junior doctors' strike

Do you breathe? You may be contributing to global warming

Humans may be contributing to global warming by breathing, study finds

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader seeks jail release ahead of trial in 1996 Tupac Shakur killing

Donna Jones, who chairs the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, warned of changes to the illegal drug market

UK cities risk turning into 'drug-ravaged' San Francisco due to changes in illegal drug market, police chief warns

Capitol Riot Sentencing

Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to three years in prison for Capitol riot plot

A court has ordered the names to be unsealed

Identities of over 170 Jeffrey Epstein associates to be revealed after judge unseals court records

Israel Palestinians

UN Security Council vote on Gaza humanitarian resolution delayed again

California Recycled Wastewater

California approves new rules for turning wastewater into drinking water

NASA Laser Demo Cat

Cat named Taters steals the show in first video sent by laser from deep space

Israel Palestinians

Israel’s campaign in southern Gaza will last for months, says defence minister

Monique Olivier is already serving a life prison sentence for her part in other murders

Widow of 'Ogre of Ardennes' guilty of helping husband murder three women - including British student Joanna Parrish

Latest News

See more Latest News

In the newly released documents, the Mormon mother is described as violent and believed her children were "evil" and "possessed".

Disgraced family YouTuber Ruby Franke tortured children by starving and shackling them, court documents reveal
Peter Bone, who is suspended from the parliamentary Tory Party has lost his seat in a recall petition

Suspended Tory MP Peter Bone loses seat in recall petition triggering fresh by-election headache for Sunak
Severe Weather Northeast

Five dead as storms sweep northeastern US

Brits are in for a cold snap over Christmas

Exact day snow to start falling this week ahead of White Christmas

5,344 of 9,723 RMT members took part in the ballot. 4,827 voted yes to strike action and 505 voted no.

London Underground faces New Year disruption as workers vote for industrial action

Italy Ferragni Fine

Italian fashion influencer fined one million euros over charity claim

The mask is worth more than four million euros

French couple who sold rare mask for €150 lose bid to cancel sale after discovering it was worth millions
Haiti President Killed

Former senator sentenced to life over 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

The couple were unconscious when people tried to resuscitate them, the inquest heard.

TV presenter Phil Spencer’s parents died in ‘some of most tragic circumstances ever heard’, coroner says
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky considers Ukraine military’s request for 500,000 more troops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit