Royals united in grief: Eugenie breaks down in tears as family read tributes to the Queen at Balmoral

10 September 2022, 14:35 | Updated: 10 September 2022, 16:17

Prince Andrew and other royals attended a church service at Balmoral
Prince Andrew and other royals attended a church service at Balmoral. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Heartbroken members of the royal family were united in their grief as they mourned the Queen and read tributes left to her at Balmoral.

Princess Eugenie and her cousin Zara Tindall broke down in tears as they read tributes.

The royals left Balmoral together to attend a prayer service at nearby Crathie Kirk church.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward have all been at Balmoral since Thursday.

Also at the service were Sophie Wessex, Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Lady Louise Windsor.

Prince Andrew stopped to speak to gathered members of the public as he walked down the road outside the Scottish estate and knelt to read tributes to the Queen.

Asked by a mourner how things were, Andrew said: "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on."

He added: "It's nice to see you, thank you for coming."

Other royals nodded to the crowd as they attended the church service.

Live updates: King Charles formally declared new sovereign at Accession Council

Read more: King Charles III takes oath at Accession Ceremony and says he will follow Queen's 'inspiring example'

Princess Eugenie laid flowers with the tributes and Andrew put his arm around her as she shed a tear.

They have remained at Balmoral while King Charles and Prince William have all returned to London to carry on with their official duties and prepare for the Queen to be taken back to the capital.

The Queen will be transported down to London to begin the process of her lying-in-state and funeral.

Prince Andrew joined royals outside Balmoral
Prince Andrew joined royals outside Balmoral. Picture: Alamy

Her coffin is set to be driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The next day, a procession is expected to be held along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, followed by a service and vigil by royals.

Follow the latest in our live blog or on LBC on Global Player

There may be an opportunity for the public to file past the coffin at a small version of a lying in state.

On Tuesday, the coffin is due to be flown to London and will rest at Buckingham Palace.

Then, on Wednesday, she will lie in state at Westminster Hall in Parliament after a procession from Buckingham Palace.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will carry out a short service after the coffin’s arrival, and, as she lies in state for four days, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past to pay their respects.

The coffin's journey south follows the formal proclamation of the accession of her son, King Charles, as monarch.

Princess Anne was among the royals to look at floral tributes to the Queen
Princess Anne was among the royals to look at floral tributes to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

He paid tribute to his mother at a service in St James’s Palace during the Accession Council meeting on Saturday.

"To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my Mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

"My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.

"Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world."

