Prince Andrew ‘will never return’ to royal fold after Epstein documents as King resolved to oust Duke from Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew will never return to the royal fold, sources have claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Andrew will 'never return' to the royal fold following the release of documents related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sources have said.

The newly released records are part of a 2015 case brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender's girlfriend.

Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, according to the new court documents.

An accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, claims she was told to have sexual relations with the Duke of York while she was still a minor in three different locations - including Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

Andrew has repeatedly and strenuously denied claims against him.

But now insiders have claimed the new files have ‘crystallised’ King Charles’ determination to solve the ‘Andrew problem’.

“When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back,” a source told the DailyMail.

“There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed.”

The King is reportedly resolved on moving Andrew out of the Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

It is also understood the documents has made the King resolved to move the Duke of York from his Royal Lodge home in the coming months after previous failed attempts.

Charles has previously attempted to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge and instead into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which used to belong to Harry and Meghan.

“When it comes to family, it is difficult. But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to,” the source added.

Sources have also shot down reports that Andrew’s appearance at recent public events, such as the late Queen's platinum jubilee and church with the Royal Family on Christmas Day, indicated a potential change in position over his stripped patronages and military titles.

“The Palace can't ignore it, this isn't going away,” a source told the outlet. "He paid that vast amount of money to Virginia Roberts. If he thought the money was going to make it go away, it's had the opposite effect. It's given it legs. People think 'no smoke without fire'."

The newly released court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell. That case was settled two years later.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering accuser Ms Giuffre.

It comes after documents relating to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released. Picture: Alamy

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

A spate of high-profile figures were named in court documents detailing associates of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday evening, followed by a second batch on Thursday evening.

The files also include a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, a then 21-year-old college student who described seeing Andrew and Ms Giuffre at Epstein's home in Manhattan.

She had been hired as an assistant for the financier.

Ms Sjoberg claimed that she posed for a photo with Andrew and Ms Giuffre along with a Spitting Image puppet of the duke.

A number of other famous people are mentioned in the papers, which a judge chose to release because a number of individuals have spoken to the press.

Documents show Maxwell said that former president Bill Clinton dined on Epstein's private jet while travelling around the world.

She denied, however, that he ever visited the paedophile's Caribbean island, Little St James.

Ms Sjoberg said Epstein told her Mr Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls".