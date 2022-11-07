Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew was left crying after Charles told him he was banned from royal duties.

The then-Prince of Wales told him he would not resume them, despite Andrew settling with Virginia Giuffre, in an "emotional" face-to-face meeting not long before Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Andrew was stunned after the summit at Birkhall, Charles's estate in Aberdeenshire, because he thought he would still have "value" as a working royal despite his association with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and becoming embroiled in the Giuffre case.

He was stripped of his titles before settling the civil case in February to the tune of millions – and he never accepted liability.

He has now practically become a recluse and people close to him are concerned, especially after the death of the Queen, his "chief supporter" whose passing has left him isolated, it has been reported.

"Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back," a source said.

"Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her.

"On some occasions she would say mildly conciliatory things but most of the time she would change the subject immediately to avoid talking about it."

Andrew was said to have always harboured hopes of making a return to the public eye despite senior royals saying that would be impossible.

The source said: "He came out of the meeting shaken. He is still in shock. He is completely lost and very depressed."

He also cried in a separate chat when he was told he could not wear his military uniform at the Queen's funeral, the Mail on Sunday said.

Neither the palace or the Duke of York's spokeswoman wished to comment.