Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Pictures published by The Sun appear to show the exterior walls of the 31-bed mansion with cracks and black mould.

Prince Andrew, 64, spent an estimated ­£7million on repairs when he moved into the Royal Lodge in 2003 following the death of the Queen Mother.

The news comes after it was reported last week that Andrew has finally been cut off financially by King Charles.

Marking a new low in the brothers’ ever-faltering relationship, the King made the decisive move to cut the disgraced duke off, Royal author Robert Hardman claimed.

King Charles has reportedly instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse, the official in control of royal finances, to end his brother’s annual allowance, believed to be worth around £1 million.

Andrew will also lose his multi-million-pound private security deal, Hardman claims.

Andrew's private security had been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022 amid allegations of sexual assault.

“The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,” a source told the MailOnline.