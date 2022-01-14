Banned Old Duke of York: City demands link to 'disgrace' Prince Andrew be severed

14 January 2022, 17:18

Figures in York have called for the city's connection to Andrew to be severed
Figures in York have called for the city's connection to Andrew to be severed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Calls for Prince Andrew to be stripped of his Duke of York title have grown as York's MP, councillors and residents demanded he lose it.

The Queen's son has lost his military and "HRH" titles after failing to get an American judge to throw out a civil sex assault case.

Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to have sex with Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's friends when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the claims.

On Friday, figures across York said he deserved to be stripped of his association with the city.

Read more: Andrew's royal career 'finished' after being stripped of HRH and Royal titles by Queen

Read more: Prince Andrew to face civil sex case after US judge rules trial can go ahead

The dukedom spans back centuries but its residents have shown contempt for any lingering connection with the royal.

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, tweeted: "It's untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer; this association with York must end.

"There's a very serious allegation made against this man of privilege & entitlement.

"I'm working with agencies to tackle sexual violence & misogyny. #NotinYorksName"

Ms Giuffre has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends when she was 17, including the Duke of York, who has vehemently denied the claims.

Darryl Smalley, a senior member of York's council whose executive brief includes culture, leisure and communities, has launched a campaign to have Andrew's title removed.

"He's removed from all those titles and yet our city is very much connected to him," he told LBC.

"With all the allegations that have come out, I think it's wholly inappropriate now for our city to be intrinsically linked to Prince Andrew.

"We have got to strike while the iron's hot - with the news out of the Queen yesterday in terms of the removal of his titles, he's not fit to remain with all those military connections and yet apparently it's perfectly fine to then be so closely linked with our city with the title of Duke of York."

Andrew became the Duke of York on the day he married Sarah Ferguson in July 1986.

He also became became Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, but a dukedom is the highest honour in the peerage system.

There have been a number of Dukes of York throughout history. It does not automatically pass to heirs.

LBC's reporter Vicki Smith spoke to people in York about whether they were happy with the association.

Chris Titley said: "I think he's brought a little bit of shame on the city.

"It's wonderful that we’re associated with the royal family and have been for many centuries, but at the moment he’s persona non grata, he doesn't really stand for the values we believe in in York, and he's losing his military titles, he should really lose the York title as well and [it could] go to the next generation."

David Goult said: "I think he should be stripped of the title, nobody in the military still wants to be associated with him, and there's so much baggage that he's got – I feel very, very sorry for the Queen because he is her son, but no, I think he should be stripped."

Judith Vine said: "I don't think it really matters. I absolutely don't condone what he's done and I think he is a disgrace.

"I approve of all his military titles being taken off him and losing the HRH and not being representative of the crown in public occasions, things like that, but to be honest having the title Duke of York is very small fish among all the rest of what's going on.

"It's only a title isn't it?"

