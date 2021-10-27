Prince Andrew's lawyer asks US Judge to keep 2009 legal agreement sealed

Prince Andrew's lawyer has asked the US judge to keep a legal agreement from 2009, sealed. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prince Andrew's lawyer has asked a judge to keep a 2009 legal agreement sealed.

The request was made in court papers in Manhattan federal court, where a US judge is presiding over the lawsuit filed by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Duke of York alleging he abused her on multiple occasions in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Prince Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

A pre-trial hearing related to the case is due to take place next week.

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

District judge Lewis Kaplan, who serves in the Southern District of New York, said depositions must be completed on or before July 14, and both Andrew and his accuser Ms Giuffre are expected to answer questions under oath.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June, potentially setting up a clash with Andrew's legal issues over the summer.

In the scheduling order, signed by lawyers for both parties, the judge also ruled a pretrial order, which sets out the course of the case, is due by July 28.

And no additional parties are allowed to join the case after December 15.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier this month it was taking no action over Ms Giuffre's claims.