'We can foresee clearly now a King Charles' as doubt cast over Queen's Jubilee attendance

10 May 2022, 19:24 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 19:50

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Royal experts have said "we can foresee very clearly now a King Charles" as doubts are cast over whether the Queen will be able to attend events for her Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the prince delivered today's Queen's speech for the first time after his mother was forced to pull out.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr she didn't expect the Queen to be replaced as monarch as long as her "mental ability stays as strong as it is".

But she said: "We're deep in a period now of transition... people are getting used to the idea of King Charles."

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: UK had 'eerie glimpse into next reign' after Queen missed parliament speech

READ MORE: Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out

"I think now we're seeing a different side to him," she added. "He's very serious about his responsibilities, we can foresee very clearly now a King Charles."

Ms Bond said she thought it was "unlikely" the Queen would deliver another Queen's Speech during her reign.

She said: "At an occasion like this, it involves walking, it involves going up steps, it involves sitting, all of those things she's finding - periodically we're told - difficult.

"She has mobility problems, she's 96, the age at which her late husband said, when someone said to him oh I'm so sorry that you're standing down, he said I can hardly stand up anymore."

"From day to day it varies but I cannot see her doing a big set piece like this again," she added.

Ms Bond also said she believed it would be unlikely the Queen would be present for much of the Platinum Jubilee.

"I would imagine she would want to be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, that should be manageable if she can make the journey from Windsor," she explained.

"Whether she can get to St Paul's Cathedral for the thanksgiving service I'm sure she will want to do, that's going to be difficult, we probably won't know until the day.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"Wherever she is I think she will very much appreciate and she has on every Jubilee that I have covered the huge appreciation that people have for this remarkably long reign."

Constitutional expert Professor Robert Hazell said: "She is definitely the monarch, doing all the work that the monarch does as head of state, and constitutionally it's actually quite a small thing that for this one public appearance she should be represented by Prince Charles as heir apparent."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player

But he added: "The Queen is very old and it's possible that she might have a stroke or some other very serious illness which would prevent her from carrying out her royal duties and in that case the Regency Acts would be triggered."

The Regency Acts mean if the Queen becomes incapacitated and unable to provide the royal functions, Charles would become regent, in effect making him the monarch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Ricketts speaks to Andrew Marr

UK faces 'trade war with EU' if Govt rip up Northern Ireland protocol, Lord Ricketts warns

Paul Grayson has been jailed for 12 years

'Sick and evil' male nurse jailed after filming up gowns of unconscious female patients

A landlord has become the first person to be convicted for "sex-for-rent" offences in England

Landlord jailed after offering homeless woman room in exchange for 'degrading sex favours'

Boris Johnson has suggested he may announce new support to tackle the cost of living crisis

Govt will be 'realistic not optimistic' about cost of living crisis, says Welsh Sec

Rescue workers walk past debris in front of the shopping and entertainment center in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa

Ukraine apartment block attack leaves 44 dead as Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa

Ava White's family cried in court today while watching footage of the moment the 12-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Ava White's family weep as jurors see CCTV of stabbed schoolgirl's final moments

Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month.

Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening

Prince Charles read the Queen's Speech

Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out

Prince Charles stood in for the Queen

Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Prince Charles and the Queen at State Opening of Parliament

What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Watch again: Charles sets out Government's agenda in Queen's Speech

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) arrive in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Wagatha Christie trial: Dramatic start as Vardy regrets comparing Peter Andre to chipolata

The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate.

'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate

A car has crashed into a townhouse owned by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Another car crash for the PM: Astra smashes into Boris Johnson's £1.3m townhouse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Obit Kravchuk

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, dies aged 88
61st Cannes Film Festival – Che Premiere

No charges for Mike Tyson over punching of aeroplane passenger
Alabama Missing Prison Official

Prison break inmate and jailer were prepared for shootout, says sheriff
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

Rapper Young Thug Arrested

US rapper Young Thug arrested on racketeering and gang charges
Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds vital Ukrainian port of Odesa in bid to disrupt supply lines
Alabama Missing Prison Official

Jailbreak mystery as manhunt ends with death of official who fled with inmate
Pope

Pope Francis urges elderly people to consider age a blessing

Indonesia Drugs Smuggling

Indonesian sailors find £66m of cocaine floating at sea

Philippines Elections

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill
James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks
'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert
Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge
Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police