Queen's tears for beloved Philip: Emotional Royals say farewell at service

The Queen and Charles were pictured in emotional scenes at Philip's memorial service. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen shed a tear for Prince Philip at a memorial event in remembrance of his life of dedicated service to Britain.

Sitting next to the Queen, Prince Charles was also visibly overcome with emotion and wiped his eyes as his father's life was honoured at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty took her place in Westminster Abbey next to Charles, approaching one year after she was forced to sit alone at the Duke's funeral last April.

While the Queen's arrival was mentioned in the order of service, it is understood that the final decision on her attendance was only made first thing this morning.

Prince Charles pictured leaving the Westminster Abbey service today. Picture: Alamy

An emotional Prince Charles also appeared to shed a tear in memory of his late father at the memorial service at Westminster Abbey today.

Prince Beatrice also broke down in tears as she remembered her late grandfather during the service.

She could be seen reaching into her handbag for a tissue before covering her face with an order of service.

Philip's devotion to the Queen and other members of the Royal family were being praised and Prince Charles was visibly moved by the tribute to his father.

“We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years,” said Charles ahead of the service.

The Princess Royal also spoke of her father’s kind nature towards others despite his sense of humour, telling viewers that “he treated everybody he met as an individual”.

“He didn’t make assumptions. People did say that he could be a bit sharp with his wit, but I always felt that he was never cruel. His wit served him well," she said.

After the first hymn, Charles was seen leaning over to speak to the Queen seated next to him.

The Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal were all dressed in dark green in seemingly a subtle tribute to Philip, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

A number of others throughout the congregation also wore the shade, including Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder Doyin Sonibare who delivered a special tribute about the effect Philip's youth scheme had on her life.

Charles's emotion came after the Queen was walked to her seat helped by Prince Andrew to “He who would valiant be”. Today's event is Andrew's final official outing as a serving royal.

The Queen chose her second son to join her in the back of the royal car for the 22-mile journey to Westminster Abbey. Prince Andrew was also given a front row seat in the church.

The Queen's state limousine arrived at Poets' Yard entrance with Andrew sat beside her.

As they walked through the famous Poets' Corner towards her seat in the abbey, in a small procession, the monarch held onto her son's elbow with her left hand and had a walking stick in her right.

They walked at a slow but steady pace both looking ahead, and at the end of the aisle they separated - with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right.

Earlier, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived before the Cambridges and their children.

Charles and Camilla followed tradition and greeted the abbey's chapter and a few minutes later the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William and his son walked along the receiving line shaking the hands of the clergy and George followed his father's lead looking slightly nervous.

Kate then followed with Charlotte, putting a hand on her back and ushering her smiling daughter forward as she was introduced to the men and women, but she also looked a little apprehensive and at the end clutched onto her mother's hand as they were led to their seats.