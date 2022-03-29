Royal Family share touching montage of Prince Philip ahead of memorial service

29 March 2022, 11:25

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A touching montage celebrating the life of The Duke of Edinburgh has been shared by the Royal Family on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smiling throughout, the video shows a selection of photos of Prince Philip laughing, working and giving speeches.

Pictures of His Royal Highness date back to his Royal Navy career, attending events with the Queen, and show the success of his Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

The caption reads: "Today at Westminster Abbey, guests will gather to celebrate the life of The Duke of Edinburgh.

"The Service will give thanks for HRH’s dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

"His Royal Highness led an extraordinary life – seeing active service in the Second World War as a Naval Officer, supporting The Queen as consort for over 60 years, and pursuing his many interests and convictions through his hugely varied patronages."

Read more: Live: The Queen and Prince Andrew travel together to Prince Philip's memorial service

Read more: Queen will attend Philip's memorial service in first public engagement for six months

A small crowd has gathered outside Westminster Abbey in central London, ahead of the service of thanksgiving which gets under way at 11.30am.

Around 50 people have congregated beside barriers near the entrance to the abbey in an attempt to catch a glimpse of royal family members making their way inside.

The Queen will remember her husband of 73 years at the ceremony, which is also due to be attended by more than 20 close relatives including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges.

The Duke of York is accompanying the Queen on her journey from Windsor to central London.

Andrew has a front row seat in Westminster Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings.

On Andrew's left will be his brother the Earl of Wessex and Edward's family the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Across an aisle on his right will the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince of Wales and the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also attend with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and be sat behind the Queen.

Behind Andrew and Edward's family will be Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel have all arrived at the service.

