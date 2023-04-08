Prince George gripped as dad Prince William takes him to watch Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-0

Prince George enjoyed a gripping afternoon of football alongside his dad. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince George enjoyed a nail-biting day out with his father the Prince of Wales to watch his favourite Aston Villa's match against Nottingham Forest.

The nine-year-old football mad future king was seen in the stands with William and Villa chief executive Christian Purslow at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday.

George was a 'mini-me' of William, mirroring his expressions and clutching his hands to the side of his face during one tense close call, with both wearing a navy blue jumper and pale blue open-necked shirt.

The young Aston Villa fan is set for a key role at his grandfather the King's coronation next month, when he serves as one of eight Pages of Honour during the ceremony.

Prince George was seen in the stands with William and Villa chief executive Christian Purslow. Picture: Alamy

George was also seen deep in conversation with his father, who is president of the Football Association, as he pointed at the pitch.

Five seats along from George in the stands was England manager Gareth Southgate.

The pair sat a few seats away from England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Alamy

In June 2021, the prince joined his parents at Wembley to watch the England men's team's 2-1 victory over Germany during the Euros.

He was also there to see their devastating loss in the final to Italy on penalties.

But George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis cheered on the Lionesses from their home during the England women's triumphant win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The Wales family all support Aston Villa.

George was pictured enthusiastically celebrating a 5-1 Villa win with William, Kate and Charlotte in October 2019.