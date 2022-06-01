Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to arrive in UK today for Platinum Jubilee

1 June 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 17:04

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet have flown to London from Los Angeles, California, for the four-day celebrations.

It is not yet known if the family have already landed in the UK but MailOnline reported they had likely left LAX overnight and landed in the capital this morning following a 12 hour flight.

It is the first time the whole family has been brought to the UK since the Sussexes left for the US as they withdrew from royal duties and comes months after Harry suggested it was "too dangerous" for him to return to the UK without a security detail.

It is understood the Sussexes have been given "cast iron" assurances over the safety of the family after they were denied VIP 24/7 armed protection from British police.

Read more: Sunshine and 23C to kick off Jubilee weekend before thunder storms hit later on

The royal family plan to share "food, fun and friendship" at special lunches to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week.

Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, is set to meet her great-grandmother for the first time during the trip.

The couple are banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the occasion.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan this week said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

A special four-day bank holiday will commence from Thursday allowing Brits to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign and the royals have revealed how they plan to mark the occasion.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will meet guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.

The get-togethers are part of the Big Jubilee Lunches, which includes events ranging from world record attempts for the longest street party to back garden BBQs and "everything in between", organisers say.

More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches, the official community celebration for the Platinum Jubilee.

Read more: Queen 'to miss Epsom Derby to pace herself' on Jubilee weekend

The Platinum Pudding, Scotch eggs and fruit platters will feature on a six-metre felt creation by artist Lucy Sparrow which is to be viewed by Charles and Camilla at The Oval.

It will be given pride of place in the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace later this year.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles over sex abuse allegations, will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen decided "after careful consideration" to only include royals carrying out official public duties, the palace said.

More than 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches are being planned throughout the Commonwealth and beyond - from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan and South Africa to Switzerland.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon will head to London for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tartan blanket and £200 bottle of whisky among Scottish gifts to Queen marking Jubilee

Breaking
Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday

Police hunt 'dangerous' escaped sex offender who 'charms his way into victims' homes'

Britain is set for a weekend of two halves in terms of the weather

Sunshine and 23C to kick off Jubilee weekend before thunder storms hit later on

Firefighters are warning cuts will affect their ability to tackle blazes

Firefghters warn of danger to public as budget cuts bite

Steve Rigley says he’s looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

LBC Views: The Queen deserves a great Jubilee party - thank you for inviting all of us

An orange mushroom cloud has been filmed rising over Azot fertiliser factory in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Toxic cloud billows over eastern Ukraine town after Russians 'hit nitric acid store'

Boris Johnson said it would not be “responsible right now" to quit as PM

Irresponsible to quit now over Partygate, says PM as he denies being ‘habitual liar’

The four people attending the Sarah Everard vigil on March 13 last year

Four people who attended Sarah Everard vigil charged with 'breaking covid rules'

A total of 16 London bus routes are set to be axed

Sixteen London bus routes set to be axed in TfL's biggest network cut in decades

A dying girl's last holiday was cancelled by TUI

Terminally ill girl 'devastated' after final family holiday axed in flight chaos

Kurt Zouma arrives at court as a crowd, including someone dressed as a cat, gathers outside

West Ham star Kurt Zouma sentenced to community service for 'reprehensible' cat kicking

Exclusive
Jamie Carragher spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jamie Carragher blasts 'cover-up' in wake of chaos at Champions League final

Exclusive
Lord Stevens warned Nick Ferrari the Met was in crisis

Met in 'crisis': Move on from Partygate and make streets safer, ex-commissioner urges

Public don't want 'Westminster naval-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group revealed it has bought online fashion retailer Missguided out of administration

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley rescues fast fashion firm Missguided in £20m deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iris-T missile

West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia

The horse gifted to the Queen

France to give Queen Republican Guard horse for her Platinum Jubilee
Texas School Shooting

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

US President Joe Biden

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Political leader of The Red-Green Alliance Mai Villadsen hands out flyers during their NO campaign at Noerreport Station in Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark votes in referendum on EU defence amid Ukraine war

The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany

Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after ‘greenwashing’ raid
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following a funeral service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school shooting victims
The 387ft Motor Yacht A belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko is anchored in the port of Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Sanctioned Russian oligarch’s megayacht hides in a UAE creek

Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore, centre, and Eric Wheeler at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas wedding chapels told to stop using Elvis impersonators in ceremonies
Bill Cosby in 2018

Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest
'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest
Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London