Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to arrive in UK today for Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet have flown to London from Los Angeles, California, for the four-day celebrations.

It is not yet known if the family have already landed in the UK but MailOnline reported they had likely left LAX overnight and landed in the capital this morning following a 12 hour flight.

It is the first time the whole family has been brought to the UK since the Sussexes left for the US as they withdrew from royal duties and comes months after Harry suggested it was "too dangerous" for him to return to the UK without a security detail.

It is understood the Sussexes have been given "cast iron" assurances over the safety of the family after they were denied VIP 24/7 armed protection from British police.

The royal family plan to share "food, fun and friendship" at special lunches to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week.

Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, is set to meet her great-grandmother for the first time during the trip.

The couple are banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the occasion.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan this week said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

A special four-day bank holiday will commence from Thursday allowing Brits to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign and the royals have revealed how they plan to mark the occasion.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will meet guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.

The get-togethers are part of the Big Jubilee Lunches, which includes events ranging from world record attempts for the longest street party to back garden BBQs and "everything in between", organisers say.

More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches, the official community celebration for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Pudding, Scotch eggs and fruit platters will feature on a six-metre felt creation by artist Lucy Sparrow which is to be viewed by Charles and Camilla at The Oval.

It will be given pride of place in the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace later this year.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles over sex abuse allegations, will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen decided "after careful consideration" to only include royals carrying out official public duties, the palace said.

More than 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches are being planned throughout the Commonwealth and beyond - from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan and South Africa to Switzerland.