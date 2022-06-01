Sunshine and 23C to kick off Jubilee weekend before thunder storms hit later on

1 June 2022, 15:36 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 15:56

Britain is set for a weekend of two halves in terms of the weather
Britain is set for a weekend of two halves in terms of the weather. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Jubilee weekend will start off with bright sunshine and high temperatures for many, but the second half of the bank holiday could see rain and thunderstorms.

With a four-day weekend about to begin, many Brits are hoping to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with street parties, picnics and garden parties.

The weather is expected to get off to a good start - on Thursday, most of the UK will see warm, dry weather, with the exception of Northern Ireland and some of western Scotland where there could be some showers.

London will see highs of about 22C, and whilst it will be cooler elsewhere it will likely feel warmer in the sun.

Friday will also be a warm day, with temperatures of 23C expected in London.

The start of the weekend will see largely settled weather
The start of the weekend will see largely settled weather. Picture: Alamy

But as the day rolls on the weather could get more unsettled, with parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England likely to see some showers.

There is then the possibility of overnight rain due to a plume of warm air.

That same plume could wreak havoc for outdoor plans on Saturday by causing showery outbreaks throughout the weekend - but it is not yet known how far north the rain will extend.

Whilst northern parts of the UK will likely see dry weather with some sunny spells, there is the possibility of thunderstorms in the south.

On Sunday it is a similar picture, with the possibility of thundery showers in the south as the more settled weather remains up north.

But, despite the cloud, UV is expected to be high from Thursday onwards - so don't forget to pack your sun cream.

Saturday and Sunday could be rainy in some places, with even some thunder in the south
Saturday and Sunday could be rainy in some places, with even some thunder in the south. Picture: Alamy

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: "Many parts will see much more settled conditions over the long Jubilee Weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

"The main source of uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air, currently across the continent, encroaches over southern areas of the UK from late on Friday.

"The latest outlook suggests that this plume of warm air could bring a spell of showers to southern areas overnight on Friday and into early Saturday, with some showers hanging around for a time on Saturday.

"Further showers are likely for southern areas on Sunday, perhaps the odd heavy one, most likely at this stage for the far southeast.

"Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England look like they’ll see the driest conditions from Friday onwards most likely enjoying some prolonged periods of sunshine."

