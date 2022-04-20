Prince Harry says 'Grandma Diana' is watching over him 'more than ever before'

By Sophie Barnett

The Duke of Sussex has shared how he feels his mother Diana's presence "more so than ever before" in a new interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry said his late mother Diana has been watching over him "constantly" over the last two years, as he explained how he feels she is looking out for him and his older brother Prince William.

"It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much like helping me. [She's] got him set up and now she’s helping me set up.

"That’s what it feels like, you know. He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids, the circumstances are obviously different.

"I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now, but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before. Without question.

"She’s watching over us."

Speaking to NBC's Today show, the royal said he was "sure" his mother would be proud of him.

Read more: Harry hints he may skip Jubilee but still has 'special relationship' with The Queen

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'offer olive branch' in surprise visit to the Queen in Windsor

The Duke of Sussex also shared how he talks to Archie about 'Grandma Diana', showing pictures of the former Princess of Wales to his two-year-old son.

"I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana," he said proudly.

During the rare TV interview, which is due to air in full on Wednesday, Prince Harry also revealed details about his meeting with the Queen, insisting he has a "special relationship" with Her Majesty.

He said he is unsure if he will attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee due to a concerns over security arrangements.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 following their decision to step down as senior royals, saying they wanted a new life of personal and financial freedom.

Harry flew back from California, without Meghan who was heavily pregnant at the time, to attend his grandfather's funeral in Windsor in April 2021.

Read more: Meghan says she 'could not love and respect' Harry more during Invictus Games ceremony

He also returned to the UK to unveil the statue of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales on July 1 2021 with his brother the Duke of Cambridge.

The pair did not return for Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March.

They did however recently make a secret visit to Her Majesty the Queen at Windsor Castle, describing the 95-year-old monarch as being "on great form".

Harry added he wanted to make sure that she was "protected" and had "the right people around her".

He and the Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK last Thursday to visit the Queen in what has been described by royal commentators as "an olive branch", on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

The couple travelled to Windsor Castle, where they are also believed to have also met Prince Charles.