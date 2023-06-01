Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA in March 2020, after living in Canada for a few weeks. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plummets in the US as the former Ambassador highlights confusion over their departure and questions about their choices.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In an interview with Nick Ferrari, Woody Johnson, the former United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, expressed his views on the dwindling support for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, within the United States.

The couple's decision to step back from their royal duties and relocate to California has left many Americans perplexed.

When asked about the level of public support for the couple, Johnson acknowledged a noticeable decline. "I think so. Yeah. I think it's hard for the American people to understand why he did it... why he left and why he didn't want to be part of this great family that we all admire," Johnson stated candidly.

Read more: Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures

Read more: Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Prince Harry gave the world access to his own life like no royal ever has before through publication of his tell all book 'Spare'. Picture: Alamy

The interview further delved into Prince Harry's actions following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the Coronation of King Charles, with Ferrari noting the surprise and disappointment expressed by many at the Duke's absence during the celebrations around the crowning of the king.

"It was a tragedy that we lost the Queen, albeit at a great age. And then of course, Charles went on to be King. Many people were surprised that it was so difficult to get Prince Harry here to see this, for his dad, and then he was out of here almost within hours," Ferrari remarked.

Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets American football team and former US diplomat, sharing the sentiment of confusion, said, "Yeah, that seemed a bit bizarre, I think, to us Americans. We didn't understand it, making the trip all the way over and not, you know, checking in with the family and saying hello to your brother and you know all that. But you can see he's under a lot of turmoil and stress."

Read more: Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Read more: Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them

Woody Johnson was the US Ambassador to the UK under the Trump administration. Picture: Getty

When questioned about the source of this turmoil, Johnson attributed it to Prince Harry relinquishing the life he was raised to lead and adapting to a foreign environment like Los Angeles, devoid of the companionship of close friends and the familiar cultural surroundings he grew up with.

The dynamics surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties continue to generate debate and bewilderment among both British and American audiences. The couple's choices have led to a gradual erosion of support from the American public, who struggle to comprehend the motivations behind their decisions.

Read more: Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

The Royal couple have adapted to life in the USA visiting many high profile events. Picture: Getty

The duke is due to attend court for the opening of his case against MGN on Monday, and is expected to enter the witness box on Tuesday.

His relationship with the King and his brother the Prince of Wales are strained and Harry is unlikely to spend time with his relatives during what is expected to be a brief visit to the capital.

It is thought Harry still has use of Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire, before the Sussexes must vacate the property, but it is not known if he will use it.

Harry now lives in Montecito, California, with Meghan and their children after the couple stepped down as working royals for a life of financial independence.

As Prince Harry and Meghan navigate their new path in the United States, it remains to be seen whether they can regain the favour they once enjoyed both at home and abroad.

The transatlantic divide in understanding their choices poses a challenge for the couple as they strive to carve out their own identities and make a lasting impact on their chosen causes.