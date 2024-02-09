Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'

Prince William and Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry would have "gladly accepted" a meeting with his brother Prince William during his whirlwind trip to the UK, but the Duke of Sussex is reportedly 'pretending nothing has happened'.

Sources close to the Royal Family have said Harry cannot expected to be greeted with open arms whenever he returns to the UK.

A meeting with William would only happen if Harry shows any sign of being sorry for making a series of revelations about his brother and the Royal Family.

Prince harry and Prince william. Picture: Getty

In his bombshell autobiography, Spare, Harry detailed a physical altercation with William and labelled his man an "old man".

Harry, who labelled William his "arch-nemesis" in Spare, has reportedly deeply hurt his brother with his remarks, The Sun reports.

Instead, William is reportedly concerned only about looking after his father, King Charles, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

And he is also focused on looking after his wife, Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

The brothers have been feuding for several years. Picture: Getty

He will reportedly take on more public duties in the wake of numerous family illnesses, which started yesterday with an investiture at Buckingham Palace and ended with a gala in central London.

There was no time, however, for his brother, Harry, who had flown back to the UK following Charles' cancer diagnosis.