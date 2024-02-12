Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry 'preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother' Queen Camilla when he visited the King following his cancer diagnosis, sources have claimed.

The Duke of Sussex flew into London from his home in Los Angeles last week after Buckingham Palace announced Charles was undergoing treatment for cancer.

But sources revealed Harry was not overly keen on being in the same room as Camilla when he met his father for a "warm" 45-minute catch-up, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Palace announced the King had been diagnosed with a "form of cancer" on Monday last week after received treatment for an enlarged prostate. The form of cancer is not publically known, but the place confirmed it was not related his his prostate.

Providing an update on the King's health, Camilla said Charles was "doing extremely well under the circumstances" as she addressed a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral last Thursday evening.

"He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," she continued.

"That's very cheering."

It comes after sources also claimed Prince Harry would have "gladly accepted" a meeting with his brother Prince William during his whirlwind trip to the UK, but the Duke of Sussex is reportedly "pretending nothing has happened".

Sources close to the Royal Family said Harry cannot be expected to be greeted with open arms whenever he returns to the UK.

A meeting with William would only happen if Harry shows any sign of being sorry for making a series of revelations about his brother and the Royal Family.

In his bombshell autobiography, Spare, Harry detailed a physical altercation with William and labelled his man an "old man".

Harry, who labelled William his "arch-nemesis" in Spare, has reportedly deeply hurt his brother with his remarks, The Sun reports.

Instead, William is reportedly concerned only about looking after his father, King Charles, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

And he is also focused on looking after his wife, Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

He will reportedly take on more public duties in the wake of numerous family illnesses, which started yesterday with an investiture at Buckingham Palace and ended with a gala in central London.

There was no time, however, for his brother, Harry, who had flown back to the UK following Charles' cancer diagnosis.