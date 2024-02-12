Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

12 February 2024, 21:31

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry 'preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother' Queen Camilla when he visited the King following his cancer diagnosis, sources have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex flew into London from his home in Los Angeles last week after Buckingham Palace announced Charles was undergoing treatment for cancer.

But sources revealed Harry was not overly keen on being in the same room as Camilla when he met his father for a "warm" 45-minute catch-up, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Palace announced the King had been diagnosed with a "form of cancer" on Monday last week after received treatment for an enlarged prostate. The form of cancer is not publically known, but the place confirmed it was not related his his prostate.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, 2023. Picture: Alamy
Prince harry and Prince william
Prince harry and Prince william. Picture: Getty

Read More: Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

Read More: Prince Harry heads back to US after 30-minute talk with Charles after spending just 24 hours in the UK

Providing an update on the King's health, Camilla said Charles was "doing extremely well under the circumstances" as she addressed a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral last Thursday evening.

"He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," she continued.

"That's very cheering."

It comes after sources also claimed Prince Harry would have "gladly accepted" a meeting with his brother Prince William during his whirlwind trip to the UK, but the Duke of Sussex is reportedly "pretending nothing has happened".

Sources close to the Royal Family said Harry cannot be expected to be greeted with open arms whenever he returns to the UK.

A meeting with William would only happen if Harry shows any sign of being sorry for making a series of revelations about his brother and the Royal Family.

In his bombshell autobiography, Spare, Harry detailed a physical altercation with William and labelled his man an "old man".

The brothers have been feuding for several years
The brothers have been feuding for several years. Picture: Getty

Harry, who labelled William his "arch-nemesis" in Spare, has reportedly deeply hurt his brother with his remarks, The Sun reports.

Instead, William is reportedly concerned only about looking after his father, King Charles, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

And he is also focused on looking after his wife, Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

He will reportedly take on more public duties in the wake of numerous family illnesses, which started yesterday with an investiture at Buckingham Palace and ended with a gala in central London.

There was no time, however, for his brother, Harry, who had flown back to the UK following Charles' cancer diagnosis.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers watch over churchgoers outside Lakewood Church, Texas after a reported shooting during a Spanish church service (Karen Warren/AP)

Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is ‘son of suspect’, police say

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Trump attends federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

Elon Musk pictured at the AI safety summit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

The Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali, was forced to issue an apology after he claimed at a party meeting in Lancashire that the Israeli government had removed its border security to allow Hamas to carry out the attack.

Labour withdraws support for Rochdale candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks

Monty Python star and Spamalot creator Eric Idle has revealed he still has to work at the age of 80 due to financial reasons

Monty Python's Eric Idle 'still working at 80 for financial reasons' as he hits out at former co-star Terry Gilliam

Mr Odunlami was stabbed to death for his watch

Music manager stabbed to death in London for his £125,000 Patek Philippe watch - which turned out to be fake

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber (bottom right), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top right), and Ian Coates (top middle) were killed by Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog investigates Nottingham force over contact with triple killer Valdo Calocane

Pentagon Austin

US defence secretary cancels Nato meetings following return to hospital

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

Moldova Ukraine Russia Drone

Moldova destroys explosives found in Shahed drone that strayed from Ukraine war

Britain has finally managed to deploy an aircraft carrier

UK's £3bn Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales finally deploys on Nato mission after embarrassing setbacks

Israel Palestinians

Israel says two hostages have been rescued from Gaza Strip

APTOPIX Finland Election President

New Nato member Finland elects president set to keep up hard line on Russia

A bench in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday is all that remains after the spa complex was demolished.

Bench made in honour of Captain Tom Moore all that remains after daughter's £200,000 unauthorised spa demolished

A new ice age covering the northern hemisphere is The Day After Tomorrow's doomsday scenario

Fears Gulf Stream is approaching collapse, causing 'The Day After Tomorrow'-style ice age in Europe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right)

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to get fresh parole hearing after successful challenge

Bike crooks who stole over £100,000 of cycles during Covid have been jailed

Bike crook jailed for masterminding £100,000 cycle theft operation which 'handed angle grinders' to gang members
Andrew Rosindell will face no further action, police have confirmed.

Police drop rape investigation into Tory MP Andrew Rosindell

Elle was shot dead outside the Lighthouse pub in the Wirral

Four people deny assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

Germany Carnival

Huge satirical models of Trump, Putin and Zelensky at German carnival parades

The young couple was killed after a lorry crashed into their Corsa at a junction with worn markings

Young parents-to-be killed in lorry crash after give way sign was 'rotated the wrong way'

Israel should “stop and think seriously" before continuing Rafah offensive says Foreign Secretary

Israel should 'stop and think seriously' before continuing Rafah offensive says David Cameron
Her fiancée broke up with her

Bride cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay £1,000 to attend ceremony - wrecking her relationship
Craig Sturt is accused of flying to JFK from Heathrow without documentation

Man who flew from Heathrow to New York ‘without a passport’ detained at London coffee shop after 'urgent' search
Greece Shooting

Four dead in shooting at Greek shipping company

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit