Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'. Picture: Alamy/Sussex.com

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new website, Sussex.com, would have 'infuriated the Queen', critics have claimed.

The website, which has replaced Archewell.com, was quietly launched on Monday evening.

It clams the Sussexes, who make full use of their titles, are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'.

But other than the use of their titles, the website makes no mention of the monarchy, even when discussing their respective professional experiences.

On Prince Harry's page, for example, he is described as a "humanitarian and mental health advocate" and mentions his roles at Sentabale, Wellchild and Betterup.

It also mentions that he served in the British Armed Forces and set up the Invictus Games, but does not reference his time as a working royal.

Meghan's page, meanwhile, describes her as a "feminist and champion of human rights" and mentions her charity work and experience guest editing Vogue magazine.

But again, like her husband, there is no mention of her time as a working royal.

Sussex.com website. Picture: Sussex.com

The Duke and Duchess have been criticised for using their royal titles, despite making no explicit mention of the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan's previous website included the phrase 'serving the monarchy', though this does not appear on the new website.

Critics have gone as far as to say that the website would have 'infuriated the Queen'.

But those close to the couple have hit back at the criticism.

"Sussex is their surname and family name. That is a fact," a source said.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021, Central Park, New York, NY September 25, 2021. Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes launched the new website ahead of the Royal pair's trip to Canada to kick off the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 one-year countdown.

The website uses the couple's Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal titles and coat of arms amid a minimalist design.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, are splashed across the entire home page in a photograph from the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany in 2023.

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the website claims.

It is thought the Royal couple will continue to update fans of their professional ventures and private life through the website, replacing the Archewell website, though the foundation remains.

It comes after Harry flew to London last week after the King personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex landed alone at London Heathrow on Tuesday last week after an 11-hour overnight flight from LAX.

Meghan and the couple's two children Archie and Lilibet stayed home at their Montecito mansion in California.

Harry reportedly met his father for a "warm" 45-minute meeting before flying back home. He did not meet with his brother William, Prince of Wales.

Sussex.com website. Picture: Sussex.com

It lists the Sussexes ventures: "The Archwell Foundation, Archwell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

"The Duke and Duchess are committed to their mission: Show Up, Do Good. They hold the value that charitable work should not simply be ‘a handout, but rather a hand held'," the website says of the Sussexes.

"The couple also created Archwell Productions to produce content programming that informs, elevates and inspires."

The website for Harry and Meghan - who moved to their Montecito, California, mansion after departing the UK in 2020 - uses Americanised spellings rather than British.

Users on the website are then shown links to the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and sussexroyal.com - which was launched in 2020 after they stepped back as working royals.

Content currently remains somewhat sparse on the website, only providing profiles of Harry and Meghan, beside a 'news' section.