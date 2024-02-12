Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

12 February 2024, 23:59

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'. Picture: Sussex.com/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'.

The Sussexes quietly launched Sussex.com Monday ahead of the Royal pair's trip to Canada to kick off the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 one-year countdown.

The website uses the couple's Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal titles and coat of arms amid a minimalist design.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, are splashed across the entire home page in a photograph from the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany in 2023.

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the website claims.

Sussex.com website
Sussex.com website. Picture: Sussex.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021, Central Park, New York, NY September 25, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021, Central Park, New York, NY September 25, 2021. Picture: Alamy

It is thought the Royal couple will continue to update fans of their professional ventures and private life through the website.

It comes after Harry flew to London last week after the King personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex landed alone at London Heathrow on Tuesday last week after an 11-hour overnight flight from LAX.

Meghan and the couple's two children Archie and Lilibet stayed home at their Montecito mansion in California.

Harry reportedly met his father for a "warm" 45-minute meeting before flying back home. He did not meet with his brother William, Prince of Wales.

Sussex.com website
Sussex.com website. Picture: Sussex.com

Read More: Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Read More: First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

It then lists the Sussexes ventures: "The Archwell Foundation, Archwell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

"The Duke and Duchess are committed to their mission: Show Up, Do Good. They hold the value that charitable work should not simply be ‘a handout, but rather a hand held'," the website says of the Sussexes.

"The couple also created Archwell Productions to produce content programming that informs, elevates and inspires."

The website for Harry and Meghan - who moved to their Montecito, California, mansion after departing the UK in 2020 - uses Americanised spellings rather than British.

Users on the website are then shown links to the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and sussexroyal.com - which was launched in 2020 after they stepped back as working royals.

Content currently remains somewhat sparse on the website, only providing profiles of Harry and Meghan, beside a 'news' section.

