Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

17 June 2023, 15:38

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Louis has stolen the show once again during his brief appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the King's birthday flypast.

Prince Louis joined his brother and sister - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - for their grandfather's birthday parade celebrations on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate brought the trio along for the Trooping the Colour earlier in the day before appearing at Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast.

Louis gave a little to salute to the crowds as they waved and cheered for the royals and later covered his ears as the noisy planes passed above the palace.

Louis saluting the crowds
Louis saluting the crowds. Picture: Alamy
The planes were too loud for Louis
The planes were too loud for Louis. Picture: Getty

The cheeky five-year-old was also seen throwing his fists in the air and puffing out his cheeks as Kate watched on in amusement.

Louis pulling faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Louis pulling faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Alamy

One of the highlights of the flypast above Buckingham Palace saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King's monogram "CR" for Charles Rex.

Another was the sight of aircraft associated with the Second World War, with Spitfire and Hurricane fighters flying with a Lancaster bomber, all from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

As the planes roared overhead Kate encouraged George to wave to the crowds and she smoothed down Louis' hair and ushered him to turn and face the spectators.

The finale was precision formation flying from the Red Arrows who trailed red, white and blue smoke over the capital.

Louis covering his nose in disgust
Louis covering his nose in disgust. Picture: Alamy

Louis was also caught pulling faces on the way to Trooping the Colour after catching a whiff of horse manure.

He covered his nose and mouth in what appeared to be disgust while his siblings - seated each side of him - continued smiling and waving to the crowds.

Louis looked to George who seemed unfazed by his antics.
Louis looked to George who seemed unfazed by his antics. Picture: Alamy

At one point he could even be seen looking up at his older brother who remained unfazed.

This is not the first time Louis has stolen the limelight - he was also on top form during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer.

