Prince William and Prince Harry unite to meet winners of Diana legacy award

The pair spoke to winners from around the world. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken to recipients of the legacy award, which honours their mother, Princess Diana.

William met with winners from the UK at Kensington Palace while Harry spoke to others from around the world over video call.

However, a formal awards ceremony is set to take place at Althorp House on December 9, hosted by Diana's brother Earl Spencer.

Recipients - chosen by an independent judging panel - came from across the UK, Taiwan, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the US.

The legacy award was first introduced by The Diana Award in 2017 to celebrate the life of the princess on the 20th anniversary of her death.

It is handed out every two years, with William and Harry having presented the inaugural ones at St James' Palace in 2017.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, said: "The pandemic continues to disrupt lives and exacerbate social inequalities.

"But out of the darkness of Covid, young people are standing up to shape change in their communities across the world.

"Their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change today and in the years ahead is immense.

"They couldn't be a more fitting tribute and lasting legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people have the power to change the world."