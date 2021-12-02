Prince William and Prince Harry unite to meet winners of Diana legacy award

2 December 2021, 00:39

The pair spoke to winners from around the world.
The pair spoke to winners from around the world. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken to recipients of the legacy award, which honours their mother, Princess Diana.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William met with winners from the UK at Kensington Palace while Harry spoke to others from around the world over video call.

However, a formal awards ceremony is set to take place at Althorp House on December 9, hosted by Diana's brother Earl Spencer.

Recipients - chosen by an independent judging panel - came from across the UK, Taiwan, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Read more: Prince William tells Afghan refugees 'you couldn't be more welcome' to UK

Read more: Blue Light Together: Prince William unveils landmark mental health support for 999 heroes

The legacy award was first introduced by The Diana Award in 2017 to celebrate the life of the princess on the 20th anniversary of her death.

It is handed out every two years, with William and Harry having presented the inaugural ones at St James' Palace in 2017.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, said: "The pandemic continues to disrupt lives and exacerbate social inequalities.

"But out of the darkness of Covid, young people are standing up to shape change in their communities across the world.

"Their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change today and in the years ahead is immense.

"They couldn't be a more fitting tribute and lasting legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people have the power to change the world."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William met refugees in Leeds.

Prince William tells Afghan refugees 'you couldn't be more welcome' to UK

The Government has secured millions more Covid vaccines in preparation for the next two years.

114m booster jabs secured in major deal to 'future proof' fight against Covid variants

The Christmas tree has faced a backlash from Londoners.

'Norway hates us': Londoners mock Trafalgar Square Christmas tree ahead of unveiling

Fans applauded Ava White during the Merseyside derby

Moment football rivals unite in poignant tribute to Ava White, 12

There are serious doubt's over Peng's safety and freedom

Peng Shuai: Women's tennis tournaments cancelled in China over fears for player's safety

The footage was obtained by the Jewish Chronicle

Hate crime probe after bus carrying Jewish teenagers ‘spat at’ on Oxford Street

Snow engulfed parts of the UK as Storm Arwen left tens of thousands still without power

Thousands without power after five days: 'If it was London, something would've been done'

A member of the public walks past a shop window wearing a Covid mask in Edinburgh

People turned away from appointments in Scotland booster jab “shambles”

Dr Tedros Adhanom warned countries to take the new variant 'extremely seriously'

WHO: 'Toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing was perfect 'recipe' for new variants

Thousands of homes remain without power in the UK after Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen: How many homes remain without power - and what's being done?

A man was detained after a security breach at Parliament

Man sparks security alert at Parliament and gets tackled by police

A WHO official says Omicron cases have been mild and vaccines still work

Omicron cases 'mild' and vaccines still work: WHO official downplays variant fears

Tributes have been paid after Siobhan Cattigan died aged 26

Tributes paid after Scottish rugby player Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Some supermarkets are not enforcing face mask rules.

Big supermarkets won't enforce face mask use 'to halt abuse of staff'

The BioNTech chief said vaccines will still work against Omicron

'Don't freak out' about Omicron because vaccines will work, BioNTech chief says

Hundreds of thousands fewer referrals for suspected cancer were made by GPs in England during the pandemic

NHS backlog: Up to 740,000 'urgent' referrals for suspected cancer 'missed' during Covid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jussie Smollett

Man tells court Jussie Smollett recruited him and brother to fake racist attack
Supreme Court Abortion

US Supreme Court justices signal they will approve new abortion limits
Mexico Prison Break

Nine inmates escape after gang rams vehicles into Mexican prison
School Shooting Michigan

Teenager charged over high school shooting that left four dead
Spain Volcano

Volcanic lava threatens church and more homes on Spanish island
Actor Jussie Smollett (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera did not record attack

The European Commission chief has called on countries to introduce a vaccine mandate.

Europe must consider mandatory vaccines, says EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen

EU should consider making Covid-19 jabs mandatory, says von der Leyen
School Shooting Michigan

Fourth student dies after Michigan high school shooting

Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported (Luis Perez Lopez via AP)

New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI Member: Medics are 'keeping their fingers crossed' booster jabs will deal with Omicron
Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call
Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police