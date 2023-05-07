Prince and Princess of Wales make surprise visit to Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

William and Kate were seen chatting to partygoers in Windsor this afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a crowded Coronation street party in Windsor as the royals' packed weekend continued.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the unscheduled visit on the Long Walk by Windsor Castle for around half an hour this afternoon.

Both dressed in blue, they took selfies and hugged members of the public.

They also tried a cup of homemade punch, with Kate telling the party host it was "lovely".

Rishi Sunak entertains guests including the US First Lady at his own Downing Street Coronation Big Lunch. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile US First Lady Jill Biden went to Downing Street for Rishi Sunak's own Coronation Big Lunch held on Sunday.

The event was co-hosted by Sunak's wife Akshata Murty and attended by scores of guests including charity workers and Ukrainian refugees.

Princess Anne was seen attending a Coronation Big Lunch in Swindon.