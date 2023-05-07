William and Kate delight crowds as they pose for selfies in surprise appearance at Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

William and Kate were seen chatting to partygoers in Windsor this afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a crowded Coronation street party in Windsor as the royals' packed weekend continued.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the unscheduled visit on the Long Walk by Windsor Castle for around half an hour this afternoon.

The pair walked into the middle of a picnic area and greeted royal fans having their lunch and stopped to talk to children.

Both dressed in blue, they took selfies and hugged members of the public.

They also tried a cup of homemade punch, with Kate telling the party host it was "lovely".

William holding a can of 'Return of the King' Coronation Ale. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to crowds during the surprise meet and greet, William revealed his son, Prince George, is a big fan of rock bands AC/DC and Led Zeppelin.

Caroline Mulvihill, from the Rock Choir in Windsor and Maidenhead, said: "We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It was quite interesting to hear that."

The princess was also heard telling well-wishers "I hope you had a good time as well" when they complimented her about how beautiful she looked at the coronation.

William was heard jokingly asking crowds if they had brought bottles of alcohol with them to celebrate.

Both royals told crowds how happy they were that the sun had come out for the celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Rishi Sunak entertains guests including the US First Lady at his own Downing Street Coronation Big Lunch. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile US First Lady Jill Biden went to Downing Street for Rishi Sunak's own Coronation Big Lunch held on Sunday.

The event was co-hosted by Sunak's wife Akshata Murty and attended by scores of guests including charity workers and Ukrainian refugees.

Princess Anne was seen attending a Coronation Big Lunch in Swindon.