Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

18 June 2023, 07:28

William with George, Charlotte and Louis
William with George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Emma Soteriou

A smiling Prince William has been pictured with his three children in a photo released by Kensington Palace to mark Father's Day.

The photograph shows Princess Charlotte and Prince George on either side of their father, smiling up at him, with the youngest sibling Prince Louis hugging William on his shoulders from behind.

The children and their father are all dressed in blue, with George, nine, and William, 40, both in trousers and casual shirts.

Louis, five, is his typically excitable self and is beaming in a blue jumper, while his brother and sister appear more relaxed.

Charlotte, who turned eight last month, is dressed in a blue floral printed dress and white cardigan.

William smiles with his children in photo to mark Father’s Day

The picture was taken on the Windsor estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington, who has photographed the Prince and Princess of Wales' children on a number of occasions.

All five members of the family were involved in Saturday's Trooping the Colour, the first of King Charles' reign.

But it was once again a cheeky Louis who stole the limelight on the Buckingham Palace balcony, saluting during the traditional Trooping flypast and also appearing to pretend to ride a bike with his arms stretched out.

Read more: Beaming King Charles and royal family wave to crowds as they celebrate the monarch's birthday parade with flypast

Read more: Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

King thanks Trooping crowds from palace balcony as young Louis plays up – again

Kate joined her children in a carriage with the Queen, travelling just behind the King, who was on horseback as part of the procession in a return to a tradition that Queen Elizabeth II stepped back from more than thirty years ago.

William rode behind his father, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

Camilla and Kate, as royal colonels, had prominent roles in the Trooping.

Catherine wore a green dress and hat, alluding to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards while Camilla wore a red dress and black beret to represent her position as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

