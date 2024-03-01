'That's why I don't work behind a bar!': Prince William pulls St David's Day pint and takes shot during Wrexham visit

1 March 2024, 20:34

Prince William visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day on Friday.
Prince William visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day on Friday. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William pulled a pint with Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney during a St David's Day visit to Wrexham on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales made a few stops during his Friday visit - including one to The Racecourse Ground stadium supporters’ home bar, The Turf pub.

Before heading to the pub, William made a couple of stops along the way.

He met with charity workers and locals to learn more about the venue before eventually heading over to the stadium pitch, he met with staff members and players, and also heard about the club’s rise since Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over.

The prince commended the club’s recent achievements, which saw it promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

He said: “It's a great success story you're building here, everything you've started and achieved, it's fantastic, so onwards and upwards - it's exciting.

"And anyone who's a true football fan wants to see you do well.”

William visited the Racecourse ground.
William joked about his pint-pouring abilities.
Later on, William joined McElheeney and tenant-landlord, Wayne Jones, behind the supporters' bar where he attempted to pull a pint of Madri lager.

But he was left disappointed with his pint pulling attempts, as he joked the first was “horrendous” and the second was not much better than the first.

“Still got a horrible head on it, that's why I don't work behind the bar," he joked. “That might settle in about an hour, talk among yourselves."

He then knocked back a shot of McElheeney's own American whiskey brand.

McElheeney told William fellow club owner Reynolds wanted to make it to Wrexham for his trip but had to stay in New York while his upcoming film Deadpool goes through edits.

William quipped in response: “Because Ryan's not here you can tell him I think Hugh Jackman is funnier.”

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Gresford Colliery Disaster memorial.
He also visited a local school to see how pupils were celebrating the day.
Reynolds hopes to meet with the future king later in the year, the MailOnline reports.

The prince also visited Ysgol Yr Holl Saint/All Saint's School in Wrexham to see how students were celebrating the day and learning about local Welsh history.

At the end of the tour he was given a bouquet of flowers and a dragon cuddly toy.

Towards the end of the trip the prince attended the Gresford Colliery Disaster Memorial, which was set up to honour the lives of the 266 people lost in an underground fire and explosion in 1934.

There he met with Ruby McBurney, a surviving child of one of the victims.

St David's Day was also marked by the Buckingham Palace announcement the King had taken on the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Welsh regiment, a position previously held by Queen Elizabeth II.

