Breaking News

Prince William pulls out of Windsor castle memorial event ‘due to a personal matter’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking to King Constantine of Greece in a 2012 photo. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending the memorial service for his godfather the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said.

Queen Camilla is set to lead the service for King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle - with cancer-stricken King Charles also absent.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family personally to let them know he would be unable to attend. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family who are attending the service to let them know he was unable to attend.

The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William's godfather.

