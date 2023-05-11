Princess Diana's jewellery worn in last official event before her death to be auctioned to raise money for Ukraine

Diana's private jewellery is being auctioned off. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana in her last official event will be put on sale to partly to raise money to rebuild Ukraine following the war.

Princess Diana's diamond pearl necklace and earring set could fetch more than £10m.

The jewellery was last worn when she went to a gala evening for Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997, just weeks before her fatal car crash in Paris.

It was reportedly given to her by Dodi Al-Fayed.

The "Swan Lake Suite" is thought to be the only private jewellery she owned to have been put up for sale.

The necklace is made from 178 diamonds valued at 51 carats, along with five matching South Sea pearls. The earrings were made after her death.

The set has been owned by a Ukrainian family since 2008, but their finances have been hit by the war and they want to donate part of the money from the sale to rebuilding Ukraine.

Diana wore the set to the Swan Lake gala, her last official appearance. Picture: Getty

Guernsey's Auctioneers of New York value the jewels pre-sale between £4m and £11m. They will be sold on June 27.

"While many accomplished figures fade from view, Princess Diana is as vibrant today as when she was indeed the most admired woman on the planet," said Arlan Ettinger, the firm's president.

"The jewellery Princess Diana wore when she was part of the royal family was loaned to her by the Crown.

"The Swan Lake Suite was especially made for her. She was part of the design process.

"It is thought to be her only jewellery to have ever been sold, making it extraordinarily important.

"There are many people who have described it as priceless but we have given it a very broad estimate."

The set could fetch more than £11m. Picture: Getty

When the earrings were first sold, with permission from Diana's family, some of the money went to Unicef.

An American businessman, Jim McIngvale, bought it for less than $1m but sold it in 2008 during the recession.