Breaking News

Princess Eugenie 'delighted' as reveals she is pregnant with her second child

Princess Eugenie who has announced she is pregnant with her second child. Picture: Social media/Getty

By StephenRigley

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace has revealed

Eugenie, 32, the daughter of Price Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is expecting to give birth in several months.

The cousin of Prince William and Harry is a number of months pregnant and is set to welcome the new addition to her family by the spring.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.'

It is unclear if the baby is a boy or girl, but they will be 13th in line to the throne.

The baby will be the second child for Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, whose son, August, was born last year.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, one, was born February 9, 2021, at the Portland Hospital in London. He was delivered by cesarean section due to the Princess's childhood scoliosis operation on her spine.

Princess Eugenie with August. Picture: Getty

Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'My son is going to be an activist aged two': Princess Eugenie 'ditches plastic' to teach her son about climate change

Read More: 'What difference would it make?': Harry suggests he and Meghan will never drop royal titles

Earlier, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Eugenie said she wants August to become a climate activist and has stopped using plastics.

She said: "My son is going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days.

"So, everything is for them, right? I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren.

"And that's the same. Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do, and how he's going to live his life."

She continued: "But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, you totally change.

"Our hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."It's the same with how you view the world."

Now all I think about is what happens to rising sea levels and the communities that are on the beaches that depend solely on the sea, as well as what August can do about it in the future."

Princess Eugenie went on to say how her family tries as much as possible to use no plastic at home so August can learn about the impact of climate change from an early age.

Though she acknowledges that the birth of her son has impacted her views on climate change, Eugenie has been vocal against plastic pollution for several years.

Her wedding with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 was almost plastic-free, with guests offered water in recyclable aluminium cans.