Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Will Conroy

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

It will be the second public appearance Kate has made since her cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year.

The princess made her much-anticipated first appearance of the year at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June.

This year's final is a rematch of the 2023 showdown between reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

Kate will not attend the women's final on Saturday meaning Wimbledon chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, will present the trophy on behalf of the princess to either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova.

Kate has been a patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

The princess revealed in March she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since February.

Prior to her appearance at Trooping the Colour, she said she hoped "to join a few public engagements over the summer", but knows "I am not out of the woods yet".

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," Kate said. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

