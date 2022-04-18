Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda migrant plan

18 April 2022, 21:35

Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended plans to send migrants to Rwanda, arguing critics should "offer their own solutions".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the archbishop condemned the Government's "ungodly" plan to send migrants thousands of miles to Rwanda.

In his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby said there are "serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas".

However, Ms Patel hit back at his comments on Monday, writing in the Times that critics of the plan failed to "offer their own solutions".

In the joint article with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta, Ms Patel said: "We are taking bold and innovative steps and it's surprising that those institutions that criticise the plans fail to offer their own solutions.

"The UK and Rwanda stand together in their efforts towards promoting a new, fairer and more effective global asylum system... Allowing this suffering to continue is no longer an option for any humanitarian nation."

She explained that the move would put an end to the "deadly trade" of people smuggling and allow people fleeing persecution to reach safety.

Read more: Archbishop condemns 'ungodly' Rwanda asylum scheme as Home Office concerns made public

Read more: Patel hails 'world-class' plan to send migrants to Rwanda amid reports of Home Office row

Under the deal, which was signed last week, migrants who arrive illegally in the UK face being sent to Rwanda, where they will be offered the chance to claim asylum.

Flights could leave as early as next month, with migrants who have made the journey to the UK since January on board.

However, legal challenges could cause delays.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was just the latest figure to denounce the scheme following widespread criticism.

He was joined by Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell who said it was "depressing and distressing".

Their comments also echoed that of the United Nations, with the UN Refugee Agency previously describing the policy as "unacceptable".

It also claimed the plan was a breach of international law.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The footballer announced the news online

'You are our angel': Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of baby boy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting MoD police with knife

Holidaymakers are facing chaos as they try to return from their getaways

Holidaymakers face travel 'nightmare' as millions return from Easter getaways

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police sanctions for not wearing a mask.

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police action after mask 'error'

Police are hunting for this tipper truck

London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

Both Brits were shown on Russian TV

Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV

The image of the Moskva was published to social media

Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

Riots broke out across Sweden

Koran burnings in Sweden spark riots and police fire warning shots as vehicles torched

Police took a day to shut down a massive rave

Illegal rave of more than 1,000 partygoers in Dorset village takes a day to shut down

Russians have built torture chambers in southern Ukraine, the president has warned

Russian troops 'build torture chambers and abduct local leaders' in campaign of terror

Prince Harry told said he will "never, ever, ever rest" until he has made the world a better place for his two children

Harry 'won't rest' until world is 'fairer, safer and more equal' for Archie and Lilibet

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent

Four teens charged with manslaughter of man, 42, who died after he 'fell from height'

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage showed her apparently breaching Scotland's Covid face mask law

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after footage showed her 'breaking face mask law'

A senior police officer has urged everyone who witnesses "intense staring" on the London Underground to report it

Staring can land you in prison as police crackdown on 'unhealthy sexual behaviour'

Russian troops told Ukrainian soldiers to "surrender or die"

'Surrender or die': Russia gives chilling ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

The Queen was noticeably absent from the Easter Sunday service, with the Royals led by the Cambridges.

William and Kate lead royals as Queen misses Easter Sunday service

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marqel Cockrell appears at an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

Shoe store co-owner ‘hit nine-year-old girl while shooting at shoplifters’
Heart-shaped balloons drift under the seats of the Orlando FreeFall ride at the Icon Park in Orlando during a vigil

Sensors were adjusted on ride where Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to death
Joe and Jill Biden at the Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for first time since start of pandemic
Airport travellers

Federal judge ends requirement for face masks on flights in the United States
Riots in Sweden

Riots in Sweden linked to criminal gangs who target police, say authorities
Destruction in Lviv

Russia continues missile attacks on Lviv as build-up for attack in east goes on
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds
A chemical plant in Germany

German industry and unions oppose EU ban on natural gas from Russia
Alex Jones

Conspiracy website Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder faces libel lawsuits
Hulusi Akar

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police