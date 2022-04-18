Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda migrant plan

Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended plans to send migrants to Rwanda, arguing critics should "offer their own solutions".

It comes after the archbishop condemned the Government's "ungodly" plan to send migrants thousands of miles to Rwanda.

In his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby said there are "serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas".

However, Ms Patel hit back at his comments on Monday, writing in the Times that critics of the plan failed to "offer their own solutions".

In the joint article with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta, Ms Patel said: "We are taking bold and innovative steps and it's surprising that those institutions that criticise the plans fail to offer their own solutions.

"The UK and Rwanda stand together in their efforts towards promoting a new, fairer and more effective global asylum system... Allowing this suffering to continue is no longer an option for any humanitarian nation."

She explained that the move would put an end to the "deadly trade" of people smuggling and allow people fleeing persecution to reach safety.

Under the deal, which was signed last week, migrants who arrive illegally in the UK face being sent to Rwanda, where they will be offered the chance to claim asylum.

Flights could leave as early as next month, with migrants who have made the journey to the UK since January on board.

However, legal challenges could cause delays.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was just the latest figure to denounce the scheme following widespread criticism.

He was joined by Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell who said it was "depressing and distressing".

Their comments also echoed that of the United Nations, with the UN Refugee Agency previously describing the policy as "unacceptable".

It also claimed the plan was a breach of international law.