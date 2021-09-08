Brits 'expect to see results' over migrant crisis, Priti Patel tells French counterpart

8 September 2021, 22:15 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 22:53

Priti Patel led discussions at the G7 meeting.
Priti Patel led discussions at the G7 meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The British public "expect to see results" over the migrant crisis, Priti Patel has told her French counterpart.

It comes amid an ongoing conflict between the UK and France, which has seen a war of words around finding a solution to the migrant crisis.

On Monday alone, over 1000 migrants had attempted to cross the Channel, with France only intercepting 14 crossings.

The Home Secretary previously threatened to withdraw £54 million promised to the country until they stepped up patrols and increase interceptions.

Ms Patel made it clear to interior minister Gerald Darmanin that preventing people making their way from France to the UK on small boats was her "number one priority", according to a government source.

As a result, they agreed to continue working together to address the situation. They also intend to work with other countries - including their Belgian and Dutch counterparts - to stop smuggling gangs in Europe.

In response to Ms Patel's warnings, a strongly-worded statement from France's interior minister accused her of "breaching trust" between the two countries.

However, funding was not explicitly discussed at the meeting, it is understood.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed Ms Patel's approach during Prime Minister's Questions earlier on Wednesday, vowing to use "every possible tactic at our disposal" to put an end to the crisis.

Over 600 migrants attempted to cross the Channel on Wednesday - a slight drop on numbers earlier in the week.

Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O’Mahoney held gangs responsible for the rise in attempts to enter the UK in recent weeks.

"This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe," he said.

"We’re determined to target the criminals at every level, so far, we have secured nearly 300 arrests, 65 convictions and prevented more than 10,000 migrant attempts.

"But there is more to do. The Government’s New Plan for Immigration is the only credible way to fix the broken asylum system, breaking the business model of criminal gangs and welcoming people through safe and legal routes."

