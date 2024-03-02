Pro-Palestine protesters gather for day of action across UK after Rishi Sunak warned of extremists taking over marches

2 March 2024, 16:30

Protesters gathered outside Barclays
Protesters gathered outside Barclays. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered for a day of action across the UK after Rishi Sunak warned of extremists taking over marches.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign singled out Barclays bank, with protesters gathering at nearly 50 locations including the branch on Tottenham Court Road in central London.

People could be seen marching from Mornington Crescent to the branch, chanting the controversial "from the river to the sea" and flanked by a mass of police officers.

Police ordered everyone to move across the road citing Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

The group claims that Barclays holds "substantial financial ties with arms companies supplying weapons and military technology to Israel".

Other branches targeted were in Croydon, Hammersmith, Haringey, Harrow, Newham, Redbridge, Southwark, Streatham, Tower Hamlets, Willesden, and Wimbledon.

Barclays has been contacted for comment.

It comes after Mr Sunak warned that British streets are being hijacked by small, "hostile" groups and claimed that extremists are seeking to undermine democracy.

Read more: 'Our democracy is under threat': Rishi Sunak says as he claims streets are being ‘hijacked’ by extremists

The Day of Action for Palestine is taking place across the UK
The Day of Action for Palestine is taking place across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Luca Salice, 67, co-chair of the Camden Palestine Solidarity Campaign, dismissed the Prime Minister's rhetoric around extremists as an election ploy and said protesters were grateful for the police helping control their marches.

"Rishi Sunak is losing an election. He is scrambling", Mr Salice said.

He continued: "I don't think our protests are extremist. I don't see how being in favour of human lives is extremist.

"There could be one or two extremists who come into the protests. I can't say that is impossible and luckily we have the police here, who are working with us.

"They are helping us organise this protest and making sure they are safe. And whenever they see the odd person who may do something wrong, it is up to them to arrest them."

Protesters hold a march and rally in Southend on Sea calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Protesters hold a march and rally in Southend on Sea calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

Giving an address outside Downing Street on Friday evening, Mr Sunak said Britain had seen a "shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality" in recent weeks and months.

Several MPs have said they have felt threatened by protesters, and Parliament descended into chaos after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he broke with convention because of security fears.

Earlier this week the Home Secretary announced a £31m package to boost security measures for MPs.

"What started as protests on our street has descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence," he said.

"Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveal their identity.

"Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with. Now our democracy itself is a target, saying that MPs don't feel safe at home.

Read more: ‘Galloway only won because Labour didn’t stand’: Keir Starmer vows to fight back in Rochdale at general election

Read more: 'We must take action now': The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too

Rishi Sunak addresses the media on Downing Street
Rishi Sunak addresses the media on Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak also addressed the election of George Galloway, saying it demands a response.

The Prime Minister said that "it was beyond alarming that last night the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate who dismisses the horror of what happened on 7 October".

Mr Galloway said in response: "I abhor extremism just as much as he does (Mr Sunak) and that’s why I’m wearing a hat, because I was savagely assaulted whilst an MP in 2014, in a politically motivated assault, which hospitalised me and saw the assailant jailed for 20 months. So I’m as much against extremism and violence as anyone else and probably a little more so given my, my personal experience."

He added: "I also agreed with him when he said that change can only come through the democratic process. I’ve just spent four weeks on the streets of Rochdale, in the democratic process. The returning officer, a man of unimpeachable integrity one assumes, declared it last night, as a free and fair election."

New Rochdale MP George Galloway on what he would say to Keir Starmer 'in the toilets of Parliament'

Mr Sunak said: "Our streets have been hijacked by small groups who are hostile to our values," Mr Sunak said.

"Threats of violence and intimidation are alien to our way of doing things," he went on.

Islamist extremists and far-right are two sides of the same coin, he said, noting that neither respect democracy. They are "spreading a poison," he said.

But he said that Islam is "emphatically not the same thing" as Islamism.

He said that extremism "aims to drain us of our confidence in ourselves as a people and in our shared future".

"They want to destroy confidence and hope. We must not allow that to happen."

He added: "No country is perfect, but I am enormously proud of the good that our country has done".

Sangita Myska asks: 'Do you feel deserted by the two main parties?'

Mr Sunak added: "We must be prepared to stand up for our shared values in all circumstances, no matter how difficult" in the face of divisions. 

"The time has now come for us all to stand together to combat the forces of division and beat this poison.

"We must face down the extremists who would tear us apart."If we do that, we can build on our great achievement in creating today's Britain, a country of kind decent, tolerant people.

The Prime Minister said: "We can make this a country in which we all feel a renewed sense of pride. This is our home. 

"So let us go forward together, confident in our values and confident in our future."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wrecked building

Seven killed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian port city

Three US planes have dropped more than 30,000 meals into Gaza after aid agencies warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in the warzone.

US airdrops 30,000 meals into Gaza after more than 100 Palestinians were killed trying to get to aid convoy

Satellite image of ship

Ship sinks in Red Sea days after Houthi attack

Three people have been injured following a shooting in Clapham.

Moped gunmen victims in Clapham were not 'deliberately targeted' as police release new information amid manhunt

Alexei Navalny's mother puts flowers on his grave

Navalny’s mother brings flowers to his grave a day after Moscow funeral

Snow has arrived in the UK

Arctic blast sweeps UK bringing -7C deep freeze as snow maps show worst hit areas

Israeli APC

Many of those killed in Gaza aid stampede were shot by Israelis – EU diplomats

Joe Biden

US military aircraft drop thousands of meals into Gaza

Grant Shapps has urged Jeremy Hunt to boost military spending

Grant Shapps calls for £9bn boost to military spending in upcoming Budget 'to re-establish leadership in Europe'

Texas wildfire

Firefighters face difficult weather conditions amid Texas wildfire battle

Harald V

Norwegian king given pacemaker after falling ill in Malaysia

A British-registered ship has sunk in the Red Sea

British cargo ship sinks after Houthi missile attack in Red Sea - becoming first vessel destroyed in rebels' campaign

A tractor clears snow

Roads closed as powerful snowstorm hits California and Nevada

A woman votes

Hardliners leading Iranian election amid reported record low turnout

Iris Apfel, a vivacious personality in the world of fashion, textiles and interior design, has died.

Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies aged 102

Nabela

‘They wanted to humiliate us’ – Palestinian women allege abuse by Israelis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza

Joe Biden confuses Gaza with Ukraine twice as he announces plans to airdrop aid

Kanchha Sherpa

Last surviving member of Everest pioneers says mountain now overcrowded

St Petersburg blast site

St Petersburg apartment building hit by Ukrainian drone attack – reports

A man holds up a Haitian flag as tyres burn behind him

Haiti police say Port-au-Prince city centre ‘at war’ in latest gang attacks

Image of Nex Benedict

Oklahoma school faces US federal probe following non-binary teenager’s death

Tory donor Lord Harris has switched to support ‘individual MPs’

‘King of Carpet’ Tory donor Lord Harris switches to support ‘individual MPs’ as he slams the 'state of the country'
Injured Palestinians

Gunfire accounts for 80% of wounds from aid convoy bloodshed – senior medic

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Film director shot by Alec Baldwin says it felt like being hit by bat

Biden

Joe Biden signs short-term spending bill to avoid partial government shutdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread.

Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination
Prince William visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day on Friday.

'That's why I don't work behind a bar!': Prince William pulls St David's Day pint and takes shot during Wrexham visit
Kensington Palace issued a statement addressing well-wishers' concerns.

Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit